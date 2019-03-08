Fabian Schar Wins Premier League Goal of the Month for Stunning Strike Against Burnley

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February, thanks to his stunning long-range strike against Burnley.

With 24 minutes on the clock, Schar unleashed a powerful right-footed effort from outside the penalty area which flew past Tom Heaton in the Burnley net and set Newcastle on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The Premier League revealed the news on their official website, noting that Schar is the first Newcastle player to ever win the award.

When asked for his feelings towards the award, Schar admitted he was delighted for his incredible strike to be recognised. He said: "It's special for me. I've never won a trophy like this and probably it will be my last one, but it's nice to score a goal like this.





"After the game I saw the video and you hear when it hit the post. It's a special sound. These goals always look good. You don't think too much about things. You just do what's in your mind, and in these five or 10 seconds everything goes good.





"I saw some videos from the fans, a video from Alan Shearer [celebrating]. It's really nice to see the people going crazy like this. I love the Newcastle fans and all the people in the stadium so it's crazy to get a goal like this when you play at home."

Schar's effort beat strikes from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane, after the public voted it as the top goal of the month.

The 27-year-old, who was once touted as one of Europe's most exciting young prospects, has been in inspired form since moving to England. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions and has even managed to net three goals, two of which came in a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City in January.

The Swiss international has been a vital part of Newcastle's rise to 14th in the Premier League table, and the St James' Park faithful will be desperate to see him to continue his impressive form as Newcastle seek to climb further away from the relegation zone.