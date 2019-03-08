Pep Guardiola Wins February Premier League Manager of the Month Award

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for February, after his side regained top spot in the table.

City won all four of their league games last month, as well as the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, scoring 12 goals in those four victories and conceding just one.

And these were not just run of the mill fixtures, either, with a 3-1 win over Arsenal followed by a 2-0 dispatching of Everton at Goodison Park. The highlight of the month came when they destroyed Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium, before rounding out the month with a hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham United. 

It is the first time the Spanish tactician has received such an honour this season, after he received four awards in succession between September and December in 2017, as his side romped to a record total of 100 points in their title victory.

Having received one in the season prior, it takes his overall tally up to six. And he was not the only Citizens representative to be awarded for the team's form in February, as Sergio Aguero picked up the Player of the Month award, also for the sixth time. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Argentine scored seven goals in four league games, including two hat-tricks against Chelsea and Arsenal, having not won the award since January 2018.

Guardiola will be hoping that he can repeat his feat of Manager of the Season from 2017/18, which should be replicated if his side can maintain their slim lead at the top of the table. City are just one point ahead of rivals Liverpool as it stands, with nine games left to play.

