Pep Guardiola Reveals How Much Longer He Wants to Remain at Man City Amid Juventus Links

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is open to staying at Manchester City for the next four years.

Guardiola led the Citizens to the Premier League title in the 2017/18 season, setting records for the most points, goals scored, and earliest team to win the title in doing so. The Spanish manager's current contract is set to expire after the 2021 campaign, while he has recently been linked with Italian champions Juventus.

Amid those claims however, Guardiola has come out and solidified his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was quoted by the Telegraph speaking about his future: “I have two more years here [at City] and I’m not going anywhere unless they sack me. I hope to be here another two years and maybe another. It is impossible for me to move unless I get sacked. I am not going to Juventus for the next two seasons.”

City are facing the threat of a two-window transfer ban and potential expulsion from the Champions League for one season as UEFA, FIFA, and the FA have opened investigations into the club regarding financial-fair-play. All of this has not deterred the former La Liga and Bundesliga champion from committing his future to his current club.

The Telegraph's report claims the club's owners would like Guardiola to stay at the club for a decade and create a dynasty in Manchester.

Manchester City continue their Premier League title defence at the end of March when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, after a huge Champions League second-leg match against Schalke and FA Cup tie against Swansea.