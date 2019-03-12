Man City vs. Schalke Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Manchester City vs. Schalke in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 12.

By Tristan Jung
March 12, 2019

Manchester City hosts Schalke in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, looking to punch its quarterfinal ticket at the Etihad.

Man City battled back from a 2-1 deficit with 10 men and came back to defeat Schalke 3-2 in the first leg in Germany. Pep Guardiola's side followed that by winning the League Cup and reclaiming first place in the Premier League with three straight wins, and it enters the match in superb form.

Schalke, meanwhile, has lost three straight matches in the Bundesliga, conceding 11 goals in the process. The downward spiral has actually put Schalke into a relegation battle, and the club must overcome its deficit knowing that Man City has three away goals, should the tiebreaker come into play.  

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

 

