Parkland Hero Anthony Borges Visits Camp Nou for Barcelona vs. Lyon in UCL

Anthony Borges was shot five times as he helped his classmates hide. Now, Barcelona is inviting him to come meet the first team. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 13, 2019

Last March, Barcelona invited Parkland hero Anthony Borges to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams and visit Camp Nou to meet the team.

Borges, who was 15 at the time, was shot in the back five times at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. Borges helped his classmates hide and held the door closed while under attack from the shooter, who killed 14 students and three staff members.

Borges, who is a Barcelona fan, trained at the club's Florida academy in 2016. As sports teams rallied around the community of Parkland, Barcelona was no different. The club helped with his medical treatment and sent him a signed jersey, inviting him to come over to Barcelona when he was physically recovered and able to travel. 

Borges was finally able to complete his dream and has arrived with his family in Barcelona. He has already visited the stadium and will attend Wednesday's Champions League match vs. Lyon.

The trip will continue for Borges Thursday, as he is slated to visit the club's museum, attend first-team training and meets the players.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message