Pep Guardiola Insists He Cannot Drop 'Important' Bernardo Silva From Man City Side

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Bernardo Silva is in such good form that it is simply impossible for him to drop the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season, racking up 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for the Citizens. Continuing his good form, Silva was involved with both of City's goals during the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, scoring the first before assisting Sergio Aguero later in the first half.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Guardiola insisted that Silva's current level has made his team selection incredibly easy. He is quoted by Four Four Two as saying: “What Bernardo has done this season is a consequence of the way he accepts his role.

“He works so hard and the rewards are there. Right now with the way he plays I cannot do anything else but put him on the pitch and let him play. He’s so important for us. What he’s done for us is the best.”

Despite Guardiola's praise, Silva was keen to deflect the attention towards his teammates, insisting that the only thing that matters is winning games. 

He told City's official website: “It’s most important for the team to keep winning. Then if its me scoring or Kun [Sergio Aguero] or Raz [Raheem Sterling] or Leroy [Sane] or Riyad [Mahrez], it doesn’t really matter, what matters is 3 points."

Silva has started six of City's last seven Premier League games, playing either centrally or as a right winger. With Guardiola's embarrassment of riches in both midfield and attack, Silva has been forced to showcase his versatility to find a place in his lineup.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Kevin De Bruyne struggling with injuries throughout the current campaign, Silva has lined up alongside namesake David Silva in the heart of the midfield. However, he has also been deployed in a more advanced role, usually at the expense of both Sane and Mahrez.

Since joining the club in 2017, Silva has gone on to make 95 appearances for the Citizens, registering 20 goals and 23 assists in all competitions.

