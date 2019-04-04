Fans React as Tottenham Hotspur Crown New Stadium With 2-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

It was a night to remember for Tottenham fans on Wednesday as they comfortably beat London rivals Crystal Palace in their new stadium's maiden game, with goals from Son Heung-min and then Christian Eriksen rounding off a perfect evening.

But the attention was fixed on how Tottenham's stadium, which was meant to be open in time for the start of the season, was taken by fans returning to north London after months at Wembley.

It was an emotional return for supporters, and Wednesday's curtain raiser offered an insight into what the future could be like for Tottenham Hotspur in years to come.





The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a thing of beauty! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vWqJMtNCH5 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 3, 2019

I accidentally filmed an amazing video. Didn’t know the fireworks were coming 😅



Home 💙 pic.twitter.com/5p2gItAOY0 — 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕝𝕒𝕟 🥴 (@holmesprice) April 3, 2019

AMAZING night, AMAZING stadium. @SpursOfficial So glad to be home pic.twitter.com/qeiHlbku4J — Rob Maule (@robmaule) April 3, 2019





I think Tottenham’s new stadium is the best I’ve been to, and considering I’ve been to most big stadiums in Europe, then 🤷🏽‍♂️ — fake tag (@mxdric) April 3, 2019





What a stadium @SpursOfficial. Worth the wait. Fan-bloody-tastic. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2019

@SpursOfficial The Stadium is unbelievable. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Mr Levy. Let’s bring some silverware to our new home! #COYS — Craig Challis (@craigchallis74) March 30, 2019

Just when I thought I couldn't hate Brexit anymore, it's making me miss the homecoming. Gutted to miss this huge and wonderful moment for Tottenham.

#SpursAreHome #COYS https://t.co/atGdiIlWIf — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 3, 2019

Tottenham's new state of the art home stadium unsurprisingly hit all the right notes with supporters, especially with little details like a plaque marking the centre sport of the old stadium or building the floor from White Hart Lane's rubble.

But for all the understandable hype and excitement surrounding the ground, their match against Crystal Palace wasn't sold out.

While the home support knows the reasons why - some premium areas still haven't been finished - that didn't stop opposition fans jumping on to try and ruin Spurs' big day.

59,215 given attendance at first Premier League game at Tottenham's new 62,062-capacity stadium — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 3, 2019

😳 you’d have thought they’d sell out the opening game, then again not really a big club so as you were. — AFC Mark (@afcmark1) April 3, 2019

Nice of spurs to commemorate the very spot where Ashley Cole and Thierry Henry celebrated Arsenal winning the league at WHL in 2004 😂 #centrespot #afc #arsenal pic.twitter.com/zDVPtwX2oq — Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) April 3, 2019

It comes as no surprise either that it wasn't all opposition fans were screaming about on Wednesday evening, with all to frequent comments about their stadium opening acting as somewhat of a trophy for the club.

Congrats to @SpursOfficial on their new stadium. Thanks for providing a new home for all the dust that will live inside the trophy cabinet. :) — Natasha Lalwani (@Natasha_lalwani) April 3, 2019

Tottenham fans didn't help their cause, however, as come claims that the new stadium is among the best in Europe were backed up with talk of the variety of restaurants within the ground - a sure-fire lead balloon on Football Twitter.