Fans React as Tottenham Hotspur Crown New Stadium With 2-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

It was a night to remember for Tottenham fans on Wednesday as they comfortably beat London rivals Crystal Palace in their new stadium's maiden game, with goals from Son Heung-min and then Christian Eriksen rounding off a perfect evening.

But the attention was fixed on how Tottenham's stadium, which was meant to be open in time for the start of the season, was taken by fans returning to north London after months at Wembley.

It was an emotional return for supporters, and Wednesday's curtain raiser offered an insight into what the future could be like for Tottenham Hotspur in years to come.




Tottenham's new state of the art home stadium unsurprisingly hit all the right notes with supporters, especially with little details like a plaque marking the centre sport of the old stadium or building the floor from White Hart Lane's rubble.

But for all the understandable hype and excitement surrounding the ground, their match against Crystal Palace wasn't sold out.

While the home support knows the reasons why - some premium areas still haven't been finished - that didn't stop opposition fans jumping on to try and ruin Spurs' big day.

It comes as no surprise either that it wasn't all opposition fans were screaming about on Wednesday evening, with all to frequent comments about their stadium opening acting as somewhat of a trophy for the club.

Tottenham fans didn't help their cause, however, as come claims that the new stadium is among the best in Europe were backed up with talk of the variety of restaurants within the ground - a sure-fire lead balloon on Football Twitter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message