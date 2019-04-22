Nelson Semedo Says He 'Does Not Understand' Criticisms of Philippe Coutinho's Performances

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has come out in defence of Philippe Coutinho, saying he 'does not understand' those who doubt the quality of the Brazilian.

Criticism of Coutinho has been rife since his arrival from Liverpool last January, with the general feeling among fans being that he has so far failed to live up to his £120m price tag.

He scored a fantastic strike as Barca saw off Manchester United to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, but was booed by some sections of the home support when he came on as a substitute in the victory over Real Sociedad at the weekend, and having scored just once in La Liga in 2019, he has been linked heavily with a move away from the club this summer.

Semedo, who joined in the summer, however, told Marca that he is behind Coutinho, and the fans should be too.

"I am 100 percent with Coutinho," the Portuguese said. "I know what has been working to improve and to help the team.





"He has already demonstrated his abilities and I do not understand why people doubt his quality."

Despite the criticisms of Coutinho, it has been a highly successful season for Barca. They are two wins away from clinching a fourth La Liga title in five years, and are the favourites to win the Champions League ahead of their semi-final with Coutinho's former employers.

Should they conquer Liverpool, they would face either Tottenham or Ajax in the final, and would be heavily expected to win that one regardless of who advances.