Getafe vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid play Getafe in La Liga on Thursday, April 25.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Real Madrid visits Getafe in a La Liga matchup on Thursday, April 25. Kickoff from Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid enters the matchup third in La Liga's table. The club has captured wins in five of its past seven contests and can officially seal its top-four berth by taking a point against the improbable Champions League hopeful. Most recently, Real bounced back from a 1–1 draw against Leganes to defeat Athletic Bilbao 3–0 on Sunday. Karim Benzema, who's scored in six of his last seven league games and tallied Real Madrid's last eight goals, scored a hat trick in the win.

Getafe, meanwhile, comes into the fixture fourth in the league standings and could gain some distance from fifth-place Valencia with a victory. The club is coming off a 3–0 win against Sevilla behind goals from Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina Vidal and Djene Dakonam.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

