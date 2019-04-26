Liverpool didn't waste any time in allaying any nerves with the Premier League title race entering its final stage.

Naby Keita scored Liverpool's fastest goal in the Premier League era, tallying 14 seconds in vs. last-place Huddersfield to give the Reds an early lead at Anfield on Friday.

Keita started the sequence by forcing a turnover off the opening possession, then received a pass from Mohamed Salah and rolled in the opener to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead. After having not scored at all in his maiden campaign with Liverpool, Keita now has three goals in his last six games in all competitions.

One of these teams is vying for the title, one is wrapping up a last-place finish. Take a guess.



With Liverpool needing to win to keep the pressure on Manchester City and with a Champions League semifinal first leg vs. Barcelona on the horizon next week, Keita's goal surely was a welcome sight in the Kop, as Liverpool could use a match of low intensity given what is to come. Regardless of Liverpool's results, it can't win the Premier League unless Man City fails to win each of its last three games, but a win vs. the Terriers would at least provisionally put the club back atop the table.

Keita's goal wasn't quite the fastest of the Premier League this season, with Southampton's Shane Long setting that mark earlier this week. His goal after 7.69 seconds vs. Watford remains the fastest in league history.