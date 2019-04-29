Czech Republic International Josef Šural Tragically Dies After Minibus Crash in Turkey

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Czech Republic striker Josef Šural has been killed following a crash involving a minibus that was transporting several Alanyaspor players on Sunday.


Seven members of the team were travelling home in the rented vehicle after a 1-1 draw in their Turkish Süper Lig fixture away to Kayserispor, with former Premier League players Papiss Demba Cisse and Steven Caulker also on board. Šural was rushed to hospital in the aftermath of the incident, but unfortunately doctors could not save him. The other six individuals remain in  care, whilst the minibus driver has been detained as a police investigation begins.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Šural had only joined the club earlier this calendar year, switching to the Bahçeşehir School Arena from Sparta Prague. The 28-year-old had amassed 20 appearances for his national side, scoring his only goal against the Netherlands in Euro 2016 qualifying.


Turkish news outlet Anadolu say the accident took place approximately 5km from the town of Alanya on the south coast where the team are based. The rest of the squad and coaching staff returned from the away match via the team bus or on their own.


Alanyaspor chairman Hasan Çavuşoğlu told reporters the following: "According to information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep. The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep."

Tributes have been payed to Šural from across the footballing community, with countless clubs, players and fans offering their condolences to the forward's friends and family.


The six squad members who are still being treated in hospital are expected to make a full recovery, with none currently in a critical condition. 

