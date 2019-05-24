The U.S. Under-20 men's national team opens play at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland when taking on Ukraine at the Stadion Miejski.

Coming off consecutive runs to the quarterfinals on the U-20 World Cup stage, expectations are high for an American team filled with promising rising talents. Forwards Tim Weah and Sebastian Soto and midfielders Alex Mendez, Richard Ledezma and Paxton Pomykal lead manager Tab Ramos's attack, while Philadelphia Union center back Mark McKenzie captains the squad that is looking to get off to a strong start.

The U.S. will also face Nigeria and Qatar in the group stage.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via Fox Sports Go and Universo Now.

