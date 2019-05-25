RB Leipzig 0-3 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bavarians Secure Domestic Double

Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to win the DFB-Pokal in a thrilling match at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday night.

Leipzig started the game on the front foot and it was no surprise when they had the first big chance. With 11 minutes on the clock, Yussuf Poulsen got a clear run at the ball from a corner and delivered a header from close range which was brilliantly saved by Manuel Neuer, who showed quick reactions to push the ball onto the crossbar.

They continued to be the better team in the early stages, pressing high up the pitch and restricting Bayern to speculative shots from long range whilst creating several chances of their own.

However, they started to tire after their high-octane start, allowing Bayern to grow into the game and they eventually conceding the opening goal in the 29th minute.

Robert Lewandowski's quality header gave Bayern the lead and Kingsley Coman helped make sure of the win for Bayern in the 78th minute when he received the ball in the area and blasted it into the top corner. The goal was checked by the VAR to see if Lewandowski had impeded substitute Dayot Upamecano in the build-up but the incident was adjudged to have not been a foul and the goal stood.

Lewandowski added gloss to the scoreline in the 85th minute. Joshua Kimmich played a ball down the line and the 30-year-old striker held off Upamecano and deftly chipped the ball over Péter Gulácsi and into the net.

Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner missed great chances to score whilst Bayern also missed clear-cut opportunities through Thiago and Mats Hummels.

Bayern picked off Leipzig as Die Bullen Roten chased an equaliser. The 3-0 scoreline flattered Bayern but this final showed that once again they are the force to be reckoned with in German football. After a difficult start to the campaign, they will be delighted to have finished it with a league and cup double.

RB Leipzig

Key Talking Point

Leipzig had the opportunity to win the first ever major trophy in this final and will look back with regret after missing a number of clear-cut chances.

The worst miss of all came in the 48th minute. Forsberg was played through on goal and was one on one with Manuel Neuer but the German number one showed his trademark sweeper-keeper ability, quickly coming off his line to close down the angle and tip the ball round the post.

Whilst Neuer is renowned for making these type of actions, it was Forsberg's poor second touch that allowed the Bayern keeper to position himself to make the save.

Ultimately Leipzig's lack of ruthlessness cost them and moments like these were the difference between the two sides.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Gulácsi (7); Klostermann (6), Konaté (6), Orban (6), Halstenberg (6) ; Sabitzer (7), Kampl (6), Adams (6), Forsberg (5); Werner (8)*, Poulsen (6)

Substitutes: Laimer (6), Upamecano (5), Haidara (N/A)

STAR MAN - Timo Werner was a constant threat for Leipzig throughout the match. His pace and movement running caused lots of problems for the Bayern defence.

The 23-year-old was crucial in setting the tone for Leipzig's high press and his runs in behind troubled Joshua Kimmich in the early stages.





He did have an excellent chance to score in the second half when he rounded Neuer but had his shot saved by Sule but he can still take pride from his performance.





Werner has been heavily linked to Bayern and Liverpool in the past and more displays like these will undoubtedly alert many of the top European clubs.

Bayern Munich

Key Talking Point

Bayern started the game slowly but managed to gain a foothold in the game in the second part of the first half as Leipzig started to tire.

Their first goal not only changed the complexion of the tie but also swung the momentum of the game in their favour.

Kingsley Coman played in the overlapping David Alaba, who delivered a cross which appeared to be behind Robert Lewandowski, yet the Pole did brilliantly to bend his neck and somehow guide the ball into the bottom corner.

It is the sign of Lewandowski's world-class finishing ability that he managed to take his first chance of the game despite being starved of service up until that point.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (8); Kimmich (7), Süle (6), Hummels (6), Alaba (7), Coman (7), Thiago (6), Martínez (6), Müller (7), Gnabry (8); Lewandowski (9)*

Substitutes: Tolisso (6), Robben (6), Ribery (N/A)

STAR MAN - Once again Robert Lewandowski was the man for the big occasion. He took his two goals brilliantly.

His first was an ingenious piece of improvisation whilst his second showed the class and composure that has made him one of the best strikers in the world.





He received the ball from Joshua Kimmich, showed great strength to hold of Upamecano and deftly chipped the ball over Gulacsi and into the Leipzig net.

The Poland international had other chances to score but on a night where several players seemed to suffer from stage-fright, he stepped up to deliver a match-winning performance.





Looking Ahead



Leipzig can look forward to Champions League football once again next season and they will also have a new manager, with talented young coach Julian Nagelsmann taking the reigns.

Bayern play FC Kaiserslautern in a friendly on Monday where they are likely to field a much-changed side.

They will look to fill the sizeable void in their squad that will be left by Robben and Ribéry by recruiting a winger in the transfer window.