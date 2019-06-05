Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Eye Haller, Atletico in for Alonso, Liverpool Want Etheridge & More

We shall not dwell too long on the fact that your daily rumour needs are about to be met, simply because, there are plenty to get on with.

United Eyeing Frankfurt Ace Should Romelu Lukaku Head to Italy

It wouldn't be #thegoss without kicking proceedings off with something United related, and today doesn't disappoint.

Making the rounds in recent weeks is the future of Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford. The Belgian appears likely to fall victim of the club's miserable season, with a move to Serie A gathering heat. Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa claims Napoli are looking to hijack Inter's move for Lukaku, offering the forward £10m-per-year net for the 26-year-old to move to Naples, despite the player's interest in joining Inter.

Should Lukaku leave United, then the club have earmarked Sebastien Haller of Eintracht Frankfurt as a potential replacement. With 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions, the Frenchman has impressed this season, although the Daily Mail state that it is very much a one in one out situation at Old Trafford, so Lukaku's exit is imperative to a move.

David Ospina Set for Permanent Napoli With Arsenal Desperate for Funds

One of the summer's worse kept secrets isn't surrounding a player transfer, but instead around the pitiful transfer budget Arsenal have to contend with this summer. Some good news for the Gunners, however, is that David Ospina looks set to make his loan deal at Napoli permanent, according to Il Matino.

The news, as relayed by Calcio Napoli 1926, is that a fee in the region of €3-5m is 'very close' to being agreed which will take Unai Emery's transfer kitty from a whopping £40m to around £43m!





Marcos Alonso Set for Chelsea Exit as Atletico Eye Defensive Reinforcements

Last season Marcos Alonso made the PFA Team of the Year, fast forward 12 months and the Spaniard is being hounded out of west London by Chelsea fans. And, in fairness, he's been pretty rubbish this year.

Atletico are 'confident' of a deal, as per the Mirror, with the 28-year-old having flown out to Madrid last Friday, with Diego Simeone clutching at straws in the left back department. Lucas Hernandez joined Bayern Munich and Filipe Luis called time on his Rojiblancos career, leaving the Spanish outfit pretty thin on the ground at the back.

No fee has been touted yet, but this is a deal that seemingly benefits both parties rather well, it must be said.

Liverpool Make 'Initial Enquiry' Over Neil Etheridge With Duo Set for Exit Door

Alisson ain't budging from that number one spot, that's for sure. However, those eager for a cheeky cup game every now and then have a battle on their hands at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp keeping tabs on Cardiff's relegated stopper.

Neil Etheridge caught the eye this season with some decent displays in between the sticks for the Bluebirds, recording the joint-most penalty saves in the division. Whatever stat the Reds had their eye on, it seems to be enough to warrant a move for the Filipino - despite no formal approach being made.

Newly-promoted Aston Villa are also keen, say Wales Online, so Etheridge might be left with the decision of money over playing time, and vice versa. Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are both likely to leave, therefore second spot would be his nailed down.

Inter Have Bid for Danilo 'Instantly' Turned Down By Man City

His days at the Etihad have been numbered for some time, yet Danilo still isn't any closer to sealing his long-awaited move to Serie A with Inter.





Nigh-on everything has been agreed, just the club's offer to Manchester City is a full £10m short of what the club are after. The Sun say the Nerazzurri have bid £13.25m, however, Pep Guardiola's men are eager to recoup the majority of the £26.5m they parted with two years ago.

Talks are ongoing, with the Citzens happy for a transfer to take place, but the Milan outfit will need to be slightly less stringent with the ol' purse strings on this one.

Tottenham & Man Utd Battling it Out for Norwich City Starlet

Even when a rumour surrounding another Premier League side surfaces, United are involved somehow.





Since it was revealed that the Red Devils want to incorporate a young British core in their side, every half-decent player born on these shores is getting his name thrown around. This time it is Norwich star Ben Godfrey, whose ability to play both in defence and attack has caught Mauricio Pochettino's eye, with those at Old Trafford already having been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old - courtesy of the Daily Mail.

Spurs' scouts are 'impressed' with what they've seen of Godfrey this campaign, while United were alerted to the youngster via Rio Ferdinand - who who mentors the Canaries' star due to being a client of his New Era agency.

This one will rumble on without doubt, so keep your ears open for further developments.

Southampton Knocked Back in Their Efforts to Sign Birmingham Forward

'If at first you don't succeed, try and try again' is the apparent motto at St Mary's, as Southampton are once again trying to bolster their forward line with Birmingham City star Che Adams.





The 22-year-old was a target for the south coast side in January, but no move materialised, with the Daily Mail now claiming the Saints' new £8m bid has been rejected by the Championship outfit. The demand for homegrown strikers is reaching new levels, therefore the Blues are reluctant to part cheaply with a player who is interesting 'a number of clubs' after netting 22 times in the league last season.

Charlie Austin is set to call time on his Saints career, the Mail add, so forward reinforcements are at the forefront of Ralph Hasenhuttl's summer plans.

Watford Offer Big Money for Serbian Centre Back - Although Work Permit Issues Arise

Ten football nerd points for anyone who has heard of him (Watford hierarchy are ineligible).

Either way, Serbian publication Telegraf claim the Hornets are supposedly offering Partizan Belgrade €8m-plus-bonuses for their 18-year-old centre half Strahinja Pavlović. The Serbian teenager is highly regarded in his home country, with even Juventus entering into discussions for defender.

However, Watford's offer is the most inviting, but they will need to find a permit for a player who has practically only just entered the football scene, with top-level appearances at a premium. They've got their work cut out, for sure.