6 of the Most Exciting Playmakers Available This Summer

This summer's transfer window is set to be one of the biggest and most action packed yet. A host of managers are embarking on their first opportunity to build a squad based on their values and preferences, while plenty of big name players are searching for pastures new.

Let's narrow it down and single out six of the most exciting playmakers available this summer and their potential destinations. Warning - Manchester United are linked with every single one.

Christian Eriksen

The assist king has been producing top class moments at Tottenham for five years, but in a recent interview he revealed his desire to experience a new challenge.





The Dane possesses a magic left foot and has provided 70 assists in his spell in north London. At only 27 years old, he will be on the radar of every elite club in Europe and Real Madrid and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Isco

A disappointing season for the Spaniard has led to reports that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Isco, although it is thought he wants to stay in Madrid and prove his worth to the club.





Isco struggled for game time under Julen Lopetegui, and then Santiago Solari, but since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane he has been much more involved and this could be key in his decision whether to stay in Madrid.

It has been reported that PSG and Juventus are interested in acquiring the playmaker's services, and the four-time Champions League winner will be in high demand should the hierarchy at the Bernabéu confirm a price tag.

James Rodriguez

The two-year loan deal sending James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich was seen as a fantastic piece of business by the Bavarians, but his second season was not as glorious as his first and Bayern have chosen not to take up the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

James managed 15 goals and 20 assists during his 67 appearances, but his playing time decreased in 2019 and the re-appointment of Zidane at the helm in Madrid all but confirms his need for a new club. Zidane was the one who deemed James surplus to requirements two years ago and it's very unlikely the Frenchman sees him in his future plans.

There is no doubt the Colombian has bags of talent and the usual big hitters have been linked with his signature including PSG, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. He should't demand a fee too high as Real will be eager to free up their wage bill, so a move to the Premier League could be likely.

Nabil Fekir

Yes, we have been through this saga before, but as it stands Fekir is out of contract next summer and a big move this window looks ever more likely.

The whole Liverpool debacle last year was confusing to say the least. The 25-year-old was pictured holding a Reds shirt and a deal was in place, but it all fell through at the last minute due to a problem with his medical examination.

Fekir recently terminated his contract with agent Jean-Pierre Bernes, seemingly still annoyed over the failure to complete his move to Anfield last summer. All roads point to the Lyon captain making a switch this time around but apart from Liverpool, no other club has made any public interest in the player.

No doubt United are mulling over a move, though.

Bruno Fernandes

Okay, seriously this time, United have been heavily linked with the Portuguese star after recent reports suggested Manchester City have pulled out of the race for the 24-year-old's signature.





A combined haul of 50 goals and assists this season has propelled Fernandes into the headlines and he's seen as one of the most desirable players in the world right now.

His release clause is thought to be around £88m and Champions League finalists Tottenham are also reportedly in the running for the midfielder, although in a recent blog post, Fernandes stated he prefers the style of play from Liverpool - now figure all of that out!

Paul Pogba

Here's one that the Red Devils can't be linked with - well, unless he stays. Pogba is undoubtedly world class and his time in Manchester has been tainted through the circus revolving around his relationship with Jose Mourinho.





The perception of him seemed to change when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived, with the Frenchman's exhilarating performances leading to United setting a new club record for away wins and almost saving their season. Pogba and co ended up falling short in the end, and the 26-year-old's performances took a dip during a period where they only managed two wins in 12 games.

Real Madrid have made it clear that they are admirers of Pogba and most recently Juventus have been linked with re-signing him, however it remains unclear whether United are willing to sell or not.