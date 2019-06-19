CSKA Moscow Announce Permanent Signing of Everton's Nikola Vlasic Following Successful Loan Spell

CSKA Moscow have announced the permanent signing of Everton playmaker Nikola Vlasic on a five-year deal, following a successful loan spell with the Russian side in 2018/19.

Vlasic, who joined Everton for around £10m in 2017 from Croatian outfit Hajduk Split, made 31 appearances for CSKA last term, providing eight goals and seven assists in all competitions, including a memorable winner against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

⚡⚡⚡ ВЛАШИЧ С НАМИ! 🔴🔵#ЦСКА и @Everton договорились о трансфере Николы Влашича, который подписал с нами 5-летний контракт!



Никола, ты дома! https://t.co/2iaFYpDKBZ pic.twitter.com/GqLEjRyneg — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) June 19, 2019

The club confirmed the signing with a tweet from their official account, alongside the caption: "VLASIC IS WITH US! #ЦСКА. Everton have agreed on the transfer of Nikola Vlasic, who signed a 5-year contract with us! Nicola, you're home!"

And, in a statement on their official website, the club declared: "The Army Club have secured an agreement with English side Everton on the transfer of the Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic, who was on loan with the PFA CSKA during the 2018/19 season.

"The player himself has signed a contract for a period of five years, expiring at the end of 2023/24 season.

"Last season, Nicola took part in 31 matches for the Red and Blues, scoring eight goals, including the victorious goal against Real Madrid at the Luzhniki stadium."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Vlasic played just 19 games for the Toffees during his stint on Merseyside, notching two goals and one assist, all of which came in the Europa League after joining in the summer of 2017 with the money earned from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.



Though it has not been officially disclosed, the fee for this permanent move is understood to be around €15m.

