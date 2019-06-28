Juventus 'Reach Agreement' With Gianluigi Buffon for Keeper's Dramatic Return

Juventus have reached an agreement with legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon over his return to Turin, following a one-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon joined PSG on a free last summer, after the expiration of his contract following 17 trophy-laden years with I Bianconeri. The move was seen as a last chance for the Italian to finally secure the one trophy that had eluded him throughout his career - the Champions League - but the Parisians crashed out in the last 16 to Manchester United.



Juventus have reached an agreement with Gianluigi Buffon on a 1-year contract. He’ll earn €1.5m + bonuses 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/30fCJRwt0u — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 28, 2019

Now, following on from the expiration of that one-year deal in the French capital, Buffon is ready to return to Juve, with Italian football journalist Romeo Agresti reporting that the two parties have now reached an agreement over another one-year deal.

The 41-year-old, who made 25 appearances across competitions for PSG last season, picking up nine clean sheets, is set to earn a €1.5m salary, alongside bonuses.



Speaking in his statement upon leaving Paris, the veteran dropped various hints that a return to La Vecchia Signora wasn't necessarily off the cards. The custodian said: "I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow. Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end.



"I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the whole club and my teammates. I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris! Thank you and good luck with everything!”

It appears that the keeper will now be returning home, and he'll certainly live happily if he can finally a Champions League medal to his personal haul, in what is expected - although you can never say never with Buffon - to be the final time of asking.

