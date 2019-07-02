USWNT Had Piers Morgan Very Upset on Twitter as it Beat England in World Cup

USWNT is headed to the World Cup final after beating England 2-1 on Tuesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 02, 2019

Piers Morgan was so ready to talk all the smack.

Days before the USWNT and England faced off in the World Cup semifinals, the English broadcaster was getting in the mood with some trash talk directed toward Megan Rapinoe.

And then in the lead up to the match, he doubled down on the Rapinoe hate because he didn't have anything better to do.

He mentioned his dislike of Rapinoe was rooted in her speaking up about political issues.

And when it was announced Rapinoe wasn't going to play, he of course had to tweet another picture of her.

But then the game started, and it was less about Rapinoe and more about the actual contest.

However, considering what was going down, there was still a lot of hate coming from his direction. And betting. There was also some betting going on.

He conveniently stayed quiet after the USWNT jumped on the board first, but he got back to talking when England delivered the equalizer.

But then back to Rapinoe and hating.

He then had to delete a tweet featuring a man stirring some tea in a cup when VAR took away the game-tying goal due to offsides.

But he came right back with a tweet he didn't have to delete.

And then it looked like England was going to have a chance late. But it didn't work out.

But to be fair, he was gracious in defeat.

But in the end, he still had to hold that L he so desperately wanted to see the USWNT take.

Instead, Alex Morgan and Rapinoe and the rest of the team will sip some tea until Sunday when they play for their second consecutive World Cup title.

