Piers Morgan was so ready to talk all the smack.

Days before the USWNT and England faced off in the World Cup semifinals, the English broadcaster was getting in the mood with some trash talk directed toward Megan Rapinoe.

Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego. pic.twitter.com/w5FzcnXvGQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2019

And then in the lead up to the match, he doubled down on the Rapinoe hate because he didn't have anything better to do.

Tonight, her cocky little arms stay down. Come on @Lionesses. pic.twitter.com/OLanf9XbfS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

He mentioned his dislike of Rapinoe was rooted in her speaking up about political issues.

And when it was announced Rapinoe wasn't going to play, he of course had to tweet another picture of her.

But then the game started, and it was less about Rapinoe and more about the actual contest.

However, considering what was going down, there was still a lot of hate coming from his direction. And betting. There was also some betting going on.

I’ll have £10 million on that. Thanks. https://t.co/BbLXOeVIQs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

How much do you want to bet? https://t.co/GUqERMWnTo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

He conveniently stayed quiet after the USWNT jumped on the board first, but he got back to talking when England delivered the equalizer.

But then back to Rapinoe and hating.

She’s on the phone to @AOC discussing how much they hate Trump.. https://t.co/JBAhk6oZti — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

That’s NOT how you sip tea. https://t.co/GAmQ1urom0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Game of two halves, Chelsea... https://t.co/QPrpcHbz6Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

When we win this, I hope every one of our players feigns eating a Big Mac and large fries. https://t.co/nNbZ6QI1mW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

It’s bordering on a declaration of war. https://t.co/OTvHg4LfeH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Come on @Lionesses - make these cocky yanks choke on it. pic.twitter.com/lOybEhNRGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

He then had to delete a tweet featuring a man stirring some tea in a cup when VAR took away the game-tying goal due to offsides.

But he came right back with a tweet he didn't have to delete.

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

And then it looked like England was going to have a chance late. But it didn't work out.

PENALTY!!!!! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

But to be fair, he was gracious in defeat.

All over. Beaten by the better team.

Good effort @Lionesses but sadly not good enough. Well played USA. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Congrats. Name your charity & I’ll send it $1000 tomorrow. https://t.co/BP3IAW9h2C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

But in the end, he still had to hold that L he so desperately wanted to see the USWNT take.

Instead, Alex Morgan and Rapinoe and the rest of the team will sip some tea until Sunday when they play for their second consecutive World Cup title.