​Barcelona Femeni Confirm Re-Signing of Spain Forward Jenni Hermoso on 3-Year Contract

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Barcelona Femeni have officially confirmed the return of Spain forward Jenni Hermoso to the club from Atletico Madrid, a signing the Catalans hope will help them topple their domestic rivals.

Hermoso, who scored three goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup - including against the United States in the round of 16, has signed a three-year contract with Barça until 2022.

The Madrid-born 29-year-old previously spent four years as a Barça player between 2013 and 2017, before heading abroad to join Paris Saint-Germain. She returned to Spain last year to join Atletico and won the Liga Femenina title in her sole season with the club.

Barça have finished second in Spain's top flight in each of the last four seasons, three of them behind Atletico, and it will be hoped the arrival of Hermoso pushes the Catalans back to the top. She was part of the last two Barça sides to win the Spanish title in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Hermoso is already the second high profile attacking signing of the summer for Barça, with Norway star Caroline Graham Hansen agreeing a switch from Wolfsburg back in May.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The pair complement an already vibrant attacking unit that features 2017 Best FIFA Women's Player award winner Lieke Martens and England forward Toni Duggan. 

Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala has also joined the club on a permanent deal after a loan spell last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message