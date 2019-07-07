The USWNT will be honored Wednesday at a parade in New York to recognize the team for winning its fourth World Cup Sunday.

Thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, the USWNT took down the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, as stars congratulated the squad and a new Nike ad gave people chills, New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced the event that will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

Join us in celebrating the FOUR TIME Women's World Cup Champions at 9:30am this Wednesday.https://t.co/AI9Q0myRwG — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 7, 2019

The city has not released any additional details about the event.