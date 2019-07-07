USWNT Will Celebrate World Cup Title With Parade in New York

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to win its fourth World Cup and will now celebrate at a parade Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2019

The USWNT will be honored Wednesday at a parade in New York to recognize the team for winning its fourth World Cup Sunday.

Thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, the USWNT took down the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, as stars congratulated the squad and a new Nike ad gave people chills, New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced the event that will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The city has not released any additional details about the event.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message