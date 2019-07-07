Nike released an inspiring, celebratory commercial ad after the United States women's national team captured the FIFA Women's World Cup title following a 2–0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

The win marked the second straight World Cup victory for the USWNT. It's the nation's fourth-ever win.

This team wins. Everyone wins.



Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

The minute-long commercial explains that the USWNT has served as an inspiration for youth across the country, urging that "women will conquer more than just the soccer field."