WATCH: Nike Ad Celebrates USWNT's World Cup Victory Over Netherlands

Nike celebrated the USWNT's World Cup victory.

By Kaelen Jones
July 07, 2019

Nike released an inspiring, celebratory commercial ad after the United States women's national team captured the FIFA Women's World Cup title following a 2–0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

The win marked the second straight World Cup victory for the USWNT. It's the nation's fourth-ever win.

The minute-long commercial explains that the USWNT has served as an inspiration for youth across the country, urging that "women will conquer more than just the soccer field." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message