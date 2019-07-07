Everybody made sure to come out and congratulate the USWNT for winning its second straight World Cup title Sunday by defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

In addition to the many athletes and celebrities that showed love to the team, President Donald Trump also made sure to send a message to the squad for winning its fourth World Cup in history.

The team hasn't had the best interactions with Trump during the tournament though. Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe told Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas she wasn't going to visit the White House if the team won, and then doubled down on that sentiment during the competition. That led to Trump tweeting an invite to the team while calling out Rapinoe. Rapinoe came out to say she stood behind her comments, and her wife Sue Bird also wrote about what it was like to see Rapinoe get called out by Trump. And then Rapinoe's teammate Ali Krieger told CNN she refuses "to respect a man who warrants no respect."

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump also congratulated the team. As did former President Barack Obama and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019

The team is scheduled to be honored at a parade Wednesday in New York.