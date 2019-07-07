Donald Trump Congratulates USWNT for World Cup Title, 'Great and Exciting Play'

The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to capture its second consecutive World Cup and its fourth World Cup title in total.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2019

Everybody made sure to come out and congratulate the USWNT for winning its second straight World Cup title Sunday by defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

In addition to the many athletes and celebrities that showed love to the team, President Donald Trump also made sure to send a message to the squad for winning its fourth World Cup in history.

The team hasn't had the best interactions with Trump during the tournament though. Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe told Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas she wasn't going to visit the White House if the team won, and then doubled down on that sentiment during the competition. That led to Trump tweeting an invite to the team while calling out Rapinoe. Rapinoe came out to say she stood behind her comments, and her wife Sue Bird also wrote about what it was like to see Rapinoe get called out by Trump. And then Rapinoe's teammate Ali Krieger told CNN she refuses "to respect a man who warrants no respect."

First Lady Melania Trump also congratulated the team. As did former President Barack Obama and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The team is scheduled to be honored at a parade Wednesday in New York.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message