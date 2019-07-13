As European clubs kick off their preseason plans, so comes the inevitable transfer gossip as teams look to alter their respective squads, while star players ponder new challenges. After Antoine Griezmann's arrival at Camp Nou, there are still numerous transfer targets to keep our eyes on. From Matthijs de Ligt's supposed move to Juventus to Paul Pogba's future with Man United, here are the latest reports.

Ajax departed for Austria as part of its preseason plans, but without its captain as Matthijs de Ligt stayed behind. In a statement, the club said: "[We] left Saturday afternoon with 28 players to the training camp in Bramberg, Austria, Awaiting a possible transfer, Matthijs de Ligt does not travel with the group."

Reports from Sky Italy have Juventus as the front runner for the services of the 19-year-old center back and the deal is all but done.

Speaking of staying behind, Mauro Icardi has also been ommitted from Inter Milan's Asia tour as both parties have mutually agreed to leave the Argentine striker out of the club's preseason plans. According to Goal, there are many suitors who could possibily be interested, including Real Madrid and Roma.

In other news, Man United rises Paul Pogba's valuation after the player's agent comments about his client's desire to leave Old Trafford, while Everton is reportedly closing in Fabian Delph from Man City.

Sky Sports report Bayern Munich is keeping an eye on Kieran Trippier and Gonzalo Higuain catches the attention of West Ham.