EA Sports Confirm Partnership With Liverpool FC to Become Club's Official Video Game Partner

EA SPORTS FIFA have announced a partnership with European champions Liverpool which will see the video game franchise become the club's official video game partner.





This multi-year deal comes into effect at the start of the 2019/20 season with the aim of bringing the company closer to fans, as well as creating club-specific content for fans across their global social media channels.





Speaking about the new partnership, EA's UK&I Country Manager, Samantha Ebelthite, said: "We always strive to blur the lines between the virtual and real worlds of football.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"By partnering with Liverpool FC, we are delighted to continue breaking new ground, providing unrivalled authenticity to fans across the globe.





"It’s fantastic to become the club’s official football simulation game partner and we’re looking forward to working with the European Champions over the course of the partnership."





Liverpool's Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Billy Hogan, added that the club were excited to bring fans closer through the "innovative and exciting world of gaming" over the next few years of their partnership with EA.

The franchise's new release as part of their FIFA video games is currently available for pre-order ahead of its worldwide release on September 27.





As well as classic modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro-Clubs, FIFA 20 will also see the introduction of VOLTA Football - a 'FIFA Street' style game mode which includes the likes of 3v3, 4v4, 5v5, Rush options and Professional Futsal.