The U.S. women's national team faces Ireland on Saturday in its first match since winning the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, for 10 p.m. ET, and it is the first in a post-World Cup victory tour.

The United States earned the team's fourth-ever title by beating the Netherlands 2–0 in the final. Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, and fan congratulations—even one from President Donald Trump—poured in following the victory. There was a large parade and rally in New York to celebrate.

The match will give fans a look at the team on home soil.

Ireland last lost a 2–1 game to Italy in April.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

