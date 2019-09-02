Galatasaray Confirm Negotiations With Southampton Over Mario Lemina Loan

Galatasaray have confirmed they are in negotiations with Southampton to sign midfielder Mario Lemina on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has not been involved for the Saints since the end of last season, with a number of sides across Europe expressing an interest in signing him.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Now, Galatasaray look to have moved to the front of the queue by revealing on Twitter that they have opened negotiations with Southampton, in the hope of striking a loan deal before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

The likes of Monaco, Everton and even Manchester United have all been linked with the Gabon international this summer, but none chose to pursue a deal for Lemina.

With the transfer window coming to a close, Galatasaray now face a race against time to get this one over the line.

The Turkish side are certainly set for a busy deadline day, with Galatasaray also set to confirm the signing of striker Radamel Falcao from Monaco as they look to retain their Super Lig title.

As for Lemina, it appears as though his two-year association with the club is set to come to an end in the near future. He has regularly impressed since his move from Juventus in 2017, but often struggled for consistency and left fans wanting more.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He has made 52 appearances for Southampton, managing to register two goals and two assists for good measure. However, he has been out of Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad this season, with the boss preferring both Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.