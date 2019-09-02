Galatasaray Confirm Negotiations With Southampton Over Mario Lemina Loan

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

Galatasaray have confirmed they are in negotiations with Southampton to sign midfielder Mario Lemina on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has not been involved for the Saints since the end of last season, with a number of sides across Europe expressing an interest in signing him.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Now, Galatasaray look to have moved to the front of the queue by revealing on Twitter that they have opened negotiations with Southampton, in the hope of striking a loan deal before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

The likes of Monaco, Everton and even Manchester United have all been linked with the Gabon international this summer, but none chose to pursue a deal for Lemina. 

With the transfer window coming to a close, Galatasaray now face a race against time to get this one over the line.

The Turkish side are certainly set for a busy deadline day, with Galatasaray also set to confirm the signing of striker Radamel Falcao from Monaco as they look to retain their Super Lig title.

As for Lemina, it appears as though his two-year association with the club is set to come to an end in the near future. He has regularly impressed since his move from Juventus in 2017, but often struggled for consistency and left fans wanting more.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He has made 52 appearances for Southampton, managing to register two goals and two assists for good measure. However, he has been out of Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad this season, with the boss preferring both Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message