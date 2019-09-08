Royals, Thorns Investigating Racist Remarks Directed at Portland's Adrianna Franch

Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch responded to a racist incident involving a fan during Friday's game against the Royals.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 08, 2019

Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch posted a tweet Sunday in response to a racist incident involving a fan that happened during Friday's game between Portland and the Royals.

According to Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian, fans took to social media during the 1-0 win for Utah on Friday, saying they heard racist comments being directed at Franch.

Both teams responded to the incident Saturday on Twitter and said they would be investigating the situation.

Franch, a member of the World Cup-winning 2019 USWNT and the two-time defending NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, said on Sunday, "The situation surrounding our game Friday night is not a NEW issue, nor is it a first for me. RACISM is NOT okay in any form!!"

Royals stars and Franch's USWNT teammates Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn also responded to the incident, condemning the use of racist language by any fan.

Earlier this month in Serie A, Inter Millan's Romelu Lukaku was the victim of racist chants from opposing fans that some tried to downplay.

