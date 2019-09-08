Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch posted a tweet Sunday in response to a racist incident involving a fan that happened during Friday's game between Portland and the Royals.

According to Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian, fans took to social media during the 1-0 win for Utah on Friday, saying they heard racist comments being directed at Franch.

Both teams responded to the incident Saturday on Twitter and said they would be investigating the situation.

We are aware of the allegations of racist fan language during last night’s match and are continuing our investigation of the incident. Racism in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadiums. — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) September 7, 2019

We are aware of the allegations of racist fan language in Salt Lake last night at the game and are investigating. Racism in any form is unacceptable. — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) September 7, 2019

Franch, a member of the World Cup-winning 2019 USWNT and the two-time defending NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, said on Sunday, "The situation surrounding our game Friday night is not a NEW issue, nor is it a first for me. RACISM is NOT okay in any form!!"

The situation surrounding our game friday night is not a NEW issue, nor is it a first for me. RACISM is NOT okay in any form!! We as a HUMAN RACE can be better and should be better. We as a SPORT can help show the way. pic.twitter.com/SAoPwIuaLA — Adrianna Franch (@ADizzle23) September 8, 2019

Royals stars and Franch's USWNT teammates Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn also responded to the incident, condemning the use of racist language by any fan.

I am a proud black woman. I play for a team and fans that I love. Acts of racism and hate hurt everyone. This club stands for equality. What we won’t accept from any fan is racism or discrimination at any level. https://t.co/WddLQx5h9O — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) September 7, 2019

This is totally unacceptable. There is NO place for racism in our game or anywhere, EVER. https://t.co/itvhWSiLb3 — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) September 7, 2019

Earlier this month in Serie A, Inter Millan's Romelu Lukaku was the victim of racist chants from opposing fans that some tried to downplay.