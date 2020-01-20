The January transfer window has a little over a week before it closes across Europe's top leagues for the season, and things are beginning to pick up steam after a rather methodical first few weeks.

One of the early signings of the window has already had a major impact, with Erling Haaland netting a hat trick off the bench for Borussia Dortmund in his sensational debut over the weekend following his arrival from RB Salzburg.

Other teams are in search of difference-makers just like that and have just days remaining to find them or risk going to battle with what they've got for the pivotal matches ahead. Here are the latest news and rumors regarding the top transfer targets on the market and the clubs looking to make their moves:

- Manchester United is desperate for help given the club's current standing and its injury list, and the Bruno Fernandes saga remains on-again, off-again. Man United has long been linked to the Portuguese midfielder, but with Sporting CP holding firm at what Man United sees to be an inflated transfer figure, the options appear to be either suck it up and overpay or move on to either another target or to stick with what's not really working so well right now. Such is the state of affairs at Man United these days.

- Inter Milan has a trio of moves lined up to improve its attack, with Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud all reportedly in talks to move to the Serie A challenger.

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has long desired an exit from the club. Inter has reportedly offered $14.3 million plus bonuses for the 27-year-old in an effort to secure his services immediately.

"Christian Eriksen is an important player. We have submitted an official offer and now we are waiting," Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sports on Monday.

Giroud and Moses would both join from Chelsea and be reunited with manager Antonio Conte should their moves come to fruition. Fabrizio Romano reports that there's an agreement for Moses, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to Fenerbahce, and that Giroud would follow if Inter offloads a striker of its own.

- Real Madrid has officially landed Brazilian prospect Reinier, signing the 18-year-old Flamengo playmaker for a reported $33.2 million. He's more of a prospect for the future, though, with no expectation that he'll contribute to the first team right away.

Another transfer target who could pay dividends down the line at the Bernabeu is Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly the subject of a $61 million bid from Real Madrid. He recently played down speculation, saying "nothing is official" despite Dutch reports claiming a deal was in place for a summer move. Regardless, the 22-year-old van de Beek, who had a hand in eliminating Real Madrid from last season's Champions League, has said he won't be moving before the end of this season.

- PSG boasts two players who are the subjects of many transfer rumors, with forward Edinson Cavani and left back Layvin Kurzawa touted to be on the outs. Both are out of contract at the end of the season, so if PSG is to recoup anything for their exits, now is the time.

Cavani wants to leave, but the club turned down a bid from Atletico Madrid that wasn't high enough, sporting director Leonardo said. Chelsea has also emerged as a suitor for Cavani, with manager Frank Lampard talking up the player on Monday when addressing the possibility of the club submitting an offer.

Kurzawa, meanwhile, had been reportedly the subject of an agreed-upon deal with Arsenal, only for Leonardo to pour cold water on that by saying that PSG had not even fielded an offer from Arsenal for the player.

- Two U.S. prospects find themselves caught up in transfer season. Konrad de la Fuente, the 18-year-old Barcelona youth product, has reportedly been given a take-it-or-leave-it offer from the club that will either extend his time in the youth ranks and keep open a path to the Barcelona first team or abruptly end his chances at playing for any of its sides. He reportedly has been eyeing a move to Jurgen Klinsmann's Hertha Berlin, where he would join a slew of young Americans in the Bundesliga.

Then there's Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson, who has reportedly become the subject of AC Milan interest, with the Serie A club eyeing him as a depth piece at fullback. With Ricardo Rodriguez set to depart for Fenerbahce, the club needs options behind Theo Hernandez, and Robinson, the 22-year-old English-American defender, has evidently emerged as a possibility.

- Things are going quite well for Liverpool this season, and the club reportedly has no interest in shaking things up, even if it means offloading a bit player in Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss star has reportedly become the subject of interest from AS Roma, but Liverpool isn't interested in loaning him out.