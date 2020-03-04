Ahead of the LA Galaxy's home opener, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is getting the L.A. treatment.

Chicharito appeared in a Jimmy Kimmel Live sketch alongside show staple Guillermo Rodriguez, starring in a 1970s buddy-buddy cop skit, where he uses his pinpoint shooting accuracy and a red card to fight crime in Mexico City.

The comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic are inevitable given Chicharito has stepped into his void as the Galaxy's star attraction, but he's already following in Zlatan's footsteps by hitting the late night circuit. Ibrahimovic made the rounds during his time in MLS, appearing on Kimmel and James Corden's Late Late Show as part of his off-field exploits.

Something of Ibrahimovic that Chicharito could not replicate was scoring on his Galaxy debut, with the Mexican forward enduring a frustrating first match in a 1-1 draw with Houston over the weekend. The Vancouver Whitecaps' visit to Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday marks the next opportunity to score his first goal for the club.