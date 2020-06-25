A Premier League battle between two top-four teams is set to take place in Stamford Bridge on Thursday as Chelsea faces Manchester City. Neither team has yet to suffer a loss since returning from the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream online at FuboTV and NBCSports.com

Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero, who injured his left knee at the end of the first half of City’s 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday. Aguero will reportedly be ruled out for the next five to six weeks with a meniscus tear.

On Sunday, Chelsea was rejoined by U.S. star Christian Pulisic as he recorded a goal just five minutes after coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa. Pulisic had previously been sidelined with an adductor injury suffered in January before the Premier League suspended play due to the coronavirus.

Entering Thursday, Manchester City trails first-place Liverpool by 23 points, while Chelsea stands four points behind third-place Leicester City in the Premier League standings.