Lionel Messi has done it yet again.

The Barcelona legend scored a goal for the highlight reel when his club needed it most, evading multiple Napoli defenders and padding Barcelona's lead in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona led 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate on a somewhat controversial goal, after Clement Lenglet appeared to push off in order to head home a corner kick.

There was nothing controversial about Messi's finish, though. The Argentine maestro split a pair of defenders, shook another, got knocked down in the box, regained his balance and then curled a left-footed shot inside the far post as he was going to ground again.

The goal made it 3-1 Barcelona on aggregate. He appeared to make it 4-1 in the 30th minute in more conventional fashion, chesting down a superb outside-of-the-boot pass from Frenkie de Jong at the edge of the six-yard box and lofting the ball over an onrushing David Ospina. It was taken off by VAR for an apparent handball as he took the ball down, though, leaving him on 115 goals on the Champions League stage in his career.

Messi earned the chance for Barcelona to get back on the scoresheet just before halftime, after a lengthy review process. He chased Kalidou Koulibaly from behind and cut in front of him inside the Napoli box, where the defender whipped Messi's leg from behind as he tried to win back the ball. Messi went down for an extended period of time while feeling the effects of the kick, and after the referee checked the pitchside monitor and awarded the penalty, Luis Suarez stepped to the spot and converted, making it 3-0 on the day and 4-1 on aggregate.

Napoli pulled within 3-1 on the day and 4-2 on aggregate on a penalty of its own, after an Ivan Rakitic foul allowed Lorenzo Insigne to score from the spot.

If Barcelona holds on, it will advance to the quarterfinals in Portugal, where it's likely to face Bayern Munich, which has a commanding last-16 lead over Chelsea.