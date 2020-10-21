How to Watch Manchester City vs. Porto

Man City vs. Porto live stream: Watch Champions League online, TV - Sports Illustrated
Manchester City vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Manchester City and Porto will kick off their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaigns when they compete in a group stage match on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Olympiakos and Marseille join Manchester City and Porto in Group C of the Champions League competition. Wednesday's match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Manchester City reached the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 Champions League but was ousted by Lyon, 3-1 in single-elimination play. Meanwhile, Porto was defeated by Krasnodar in the third qualifying round on an away goals tiebreaker following an aggregate draw. 

Porto has won two Champions League titles, with its last trophy coming in 2004. Manchester City has yet to appear in a Champions League final despite an outrageous financial outlay since Pep Guardiola has become its manager.

Wednesday's match is the first time Manchester City and Porto will meet since the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League in 2012. Manchester City won 6-1 on aggregate to eliminate reigning champion Porto from the tournament.

Manchester City is coming off a 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League, while Porto finished with a 2-2 draw against Sporting. 

While some stadiums will permit a limited-capacity crowd for UEFA Champions League matches, Manchester City and Porto will be played without fans. The British government has stopped allowing spectators at sporting events as the COVID-19 infection rate rises. 

