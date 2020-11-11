SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Joe Gomez Hurt in England Training, Adds to Liverpool's Defensive Woes

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool’s injury problems mounted Wednesday with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. “No one was around him when the injury happened.”

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

YOU MAY LIKE

cleveland-browns-all-time-best-team
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns All-Time Best Team

The Browns have featured some of the best football players in the history of the NFL, so putting together an all-time starting lineup was quite the task. Read on to learn about the greatest players the Browns have rolled out at every position.

Chris Paul dribbles past defenders
Play
NBA

Chris Paul on the Suns is Chaotic Good

The Suns are trying to take a massive step forward by looking to acquire Chris Paul.

Packers Robert Tonyan Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 10 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

NFL

Patriots-Jets Preview

Toni-Kroos-Real-Madrid-Germany-UEFA-FIFA
Play
Soccer

Kroos Rips UEFA, FIFA Over Schedule Overload

The Germany and Real Madrid veteran suggests the organizations overlook players’ interests in favor of their own.

College Football

College Football

College Football