USMNT's Dike Scores Again on Loan for Barnsley

Daryl Dike has his second goal in three games on loan for Barnsley, with the U.S. men's national team forward scoring the opener vs. Queens Park Rangers in England's second tier on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Dike, who previously scored vs. Stoke City, glanced home a near-post header on a 23rd-minute corner kick from Alex Mowatt, getting position on veteran Scottish defender Lee Wallace before scoring. Former U.S. international Geoff Cameron started for QPR but wasn't involved with marking Dike on the play.

Dike embarked on a short-term loan from Orlando City on transfer deadline day, a move that reportedly comes with an option to buy for $20 million. He scored eight goals and had four assists in his rookie season in MLS and earned his first cap with the U.S. in the Jan. 31 friendly rout of Trinidad & Tobago. Dike, an Oklahoma native who attended the University of Virginia, maintains eligibility to represent Nigeria, something his older brother, Bright, and sister, Courtney, both have done.