How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool will host Chelsea on Thursday in a matchup of two Premier League giants who have seen better days.

Both sides currently find themselves out of the top four (and Champions League qualification, for the time being) with Chelsea in fifth and Liverpool one point behind in sixth place, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether USMNT star Christian Pulisic will receive his first league start under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund winger came off the bench to log 25 minutes in a scoreless draw with Manchester United this weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the Premier League match live on Peacock.

Less than a year after winning its first Premier League title, Liverpool will try to avoid losing five consecutive home games at Anfield for the first time in club history.

It won't be an easy task for the defending champion as Chelsea is unbeaten in its last 10 games in all competitions and has yet to lose in nine matches under Tuchel. Liverpool, meanwhile, has lost more Premier League games this season (seven) than in the last two seasons combined (four) and didn't win a single league game in February until the last day of the month: a 2–0 win over last-place Sheffield United.

After seeing three center-backs ruled out for most of the season due to injury, Liverpool employed its 17th center-back pairing of the season over the weekend; however, the club will welcome starting goalkeeper Alisson Becker back to the squad following the death of his father.