Juventus Falls 10 Points Behind Inter in Historic Loss

Juventus's chances at a 10th straight Serie A title have dwindled to a faint hope following an historic 1–0 loss to 16th-placed Benevento on Sunday.

The loss, combined with Inter Milan's 2–1 win over Torino earlier on Sunday, puts Juventus 10 points behind league-leading Inter with 10 games left to play. Inter has won its last eight league matches and has not tasted defeat in Serie A since the first week of January.

The upset's impact on the title race overshadows the gravity of Benevento's win. Sixteen years ago the club folded and re-established itself in the Italian fourth division. In 2017, it set a record for the worst start to a season in Europe's top five leagues after losing its first 14 Serie A matches. But on Sunday, less than a year after winning the Serie B title, it secured its first-ever league victory over Juventus.

It's only the second home loss in Serie A for Juventus since April 2018, with both coming this season as the pressure continues to mount on first-year manager Andrea Pirlo. After Juve's exit from Champions League in the round of 16 and with the league title looking increasingly unlikely, Pirlo's only chance at a major trophy likely comes in the Coppa Italia, where Juventus will face Atalanta in the final on May 19.

The 2014-15 season was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win a major domestic or European trophy, although Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup that season. Prior to Sunday's match, Juventus honored Ronaldo, who was named Serie A Player of the Year for the second straight season, with a commemorative jersey to celebrate passing Pele in official career goals, although the all-time record remains a point of contention.