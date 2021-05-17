Sports Illustrated home
Germany GK Ter Stegen Out for Euros With Knee Injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen ruled himself out of this year’s European Championship on Monday so he could get medical treatment on his knee.

The Barcelona goalkeeper had been expected to be the backup for Manuel Neuer in Germany’s squad, which will face France, Portugal and Hungary in Group F.

“I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee,” ter Stegen wrote on Instagram. “I’m sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!”

Ter Stegen’s statement came a day after he played in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, ending the team’s chances of winning the Spanish league title.

He has played 25 games for Germany since 2012, mostly friendlies, and his last game was a surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in March in World Cup qualifying. Ter Stegen’s only games at a major international tournament came when Germany won the 2017 Confederations Cup while Neuer was injured.

