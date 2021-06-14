How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

Sports Illustrated home
Spain vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

COVID-19 has already made its mark on the Euros with both Spain and Sweden entering their Group E opener with players in quarantine. 

Spain will be without one of its top players in Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Originally, defender Diego Llorente had also tested positive and was expected to miss out, but it turned out to be a false positive as the Leeds United center-back has since tested negative four times.

Sweden will also be without one of its top players in Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski along with Bologna's Mattias Svanberg as the duo continues to isolate. Sweden will already be without top international scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović after the AC Milan striker suffered a knee injury at the end of last season. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

With most of the team in isolation for its last friendly, Spain dispatched a mostly U21 side against Lithuania and managed to extend its unbeaten streak to eight games after a scoreless draw with rival Portugal. Spain later confirmed that it vaccinated the squad on Friday.

After a strong showing that saw the side reach the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, Sweden will now look to make it to the knockout stages of the Euros for the first time since 2004. 

