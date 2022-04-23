Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates 100th Premier League Goal to Deceased Son

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United return on Saturday after missing the last game as he mourned the death of his newborn son.

On Monday, April 18, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared that their newborn son had died. The boy’s twin sister survived.

When Ronaldo scored his 100th career Premier League goal on Saturday, he made sure to dedicate it to his deceased son. He pointed his finger up at the sky and looked up to honor his son.

Ronaldo’s goal was the only one that Manchester United scored on Saturday in their 3–1 loss to Arsenal, which severely hampered the club’s hopes of a top-four finish. The Red Devils trail fourth-place Arsenal by six points, having played a game more.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The fans in the Emirates Stadium honored Ronaldo’s son in the seventh minute of the match, representing the Portuguese star’s jersey number, by standing and applauding while play continued. Liverpool fans did the same thing on Tuesday during the match that Ronaldo missed to show their support after the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo has scored a total of 16 goals this season since returning to the Premier League from Real Madrid. His previous 84 goals came during his tenure with United from 2003 to ’09.

More Soccer Coverage:

For more Manchester United coverage, go to United Transfer Room.

Breaking
Manchester United
Manchester United

YOU MAY LIKE

Scottie Barnes dribbles a ball for the Raptors.
NBA

Report: Raptors’ Scottie Barnes Wins NBA Rookie of the Year

The Toronto forward was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers swings and hits a ball.
Play
MLB

Miguel Cabrera Joins 3,000 Hit Club

The Tigers legend added to his Hall of Fame legacy, becoming the 33rd person to accomplish the feat.

By Mike McDaniel
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic warms up before a playoff game.
NBA

Report: Dončić Will Be Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star will return to try and give his team a 3–1 advantage in the opening round series.

By Zach Koons
john means
MLB

Orioles’ Means Will Undergo Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

The Baltimore pitcher had multiple MRIs to confirm that he needed the surgery.

By Wilton Jackson
Bryan Harsin on the sidelines for an Auburn practice.
College Football

Bryan Harsin to Be Honorary Pace Car Driver at Talladega

The Tigers head coach will serve the honor before the GEICO 500.

By Daniel Chavkin
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1)
NFL

Harry, Patriots ‘Exploring Trade Possibilities,’ Agent Says

The former first round pick did not show up to New England’s offseason workouts this week.

By Madison Williams
Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks the shot of Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop during a game.
NBA

Celtics’ Williams on Minutes Limit If Active for Game 3

Boston’s breakout big man could take the floor for the first time in almost a month.

By Zach Koons
Seth Towns shoots a jumper vs. Iowa for Ohio State.
NBA

Seth Towns to Return for Seventh College Basketball Season

The former Harvard star, now at Ohio State, has battled injuries throughout his college career.

By Daniel Chavkin