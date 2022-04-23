Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United return on Saturday after missing the last game as he mourned the death of his newborn son.

On Monday, April 18, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared that their newborn son had died. The boy’s twin sister survived.

When Ronaldo scored his 100th career Premier League goal on Saturday, he made sure to dedicate it to his deceased son. He pointed his finger up at the sky and looked up to honor his son.

Ronaldo’s goal was the only one that Manchester United scored on Saturday in their 3–1 loss to Arsenal, which severely hampered the club’s hopes of a top-four finish. The Red Devils trail fourth-place Arsenal by six points, having played a game more.

The fans in the Emirates Stadium honored Ronaldo’s son in the seventh minute of the match, representing the Portuguese star’s jersey number, by standing and applauding while play continued. Liverpool fans did the same thing on Tuesday during the match that Ronaldo missed to show their support after the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo has scored a total of 16 goals this season since returning to the Premier League from Real Madrid. His previous 84 goals came during his tenure with United from 2003 to ’09.

