Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Join Group in Bid to Buy Chelsea FC
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Join Group in Bid to Buy Chelsea FC

British Billionaire Ratcliffe Launches Late, Record Bid to Buy Chelsea

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe launched a late bid on Friday to buy Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) as rival offers featuring American investors were already being assessed as the sale process nears a conclusion.

The offer from Ratcliffe would be the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

Chelsea was put up for sale in March after Russia owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical giant INEOS, owns European teams Nice and Lausanne as well as a cycling team and Britain’s America’s Cup sailing team.

“This is a British bid, for a British club,” INEOS said.

“We are making this investment as fans of the beautiful game — not as a means to turn a profit," INEOS added in a statement. “We do that with our core businesses. The club is rooted in its community and its fans. And it is our intention to invest in Chelsea FC for that reason.”

The sale is being overseen by a New York-based merchant bank, the Raine Group, and the British government must sign off on the process under the terms allowing Chelsea to continue operating since Abramovich's assets were frozen.

The Raine group had whittled down the contenders to three bids.

But the group led by Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca said it had been informed on Friday that it was not chosen among the preferred bidders.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Another consortium features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers who would have to sell their stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace to buy Chelsea.

Another part-owner of the Dodgers, Todd Boehly, is leading another consortium hoping to be announced as the preferred bidder.

Chelsea has won 21 trophies in 19 years of Abramovich's ownership, relying on his lavish investment to become one of Europe's most successful clubs.

INEOS said that 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of the bid is committed to a charitable trust to help victims of the war in Ukraine, although it is unclear if the buyers can determine where the proceeds of the sale go based on the government license.

Another 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) will be invested in the club over the next 10 years.

“We will continue to invest in the team to ensure we have a first class squad of the world’s greatest players, coaches and support staff, in the men’s and women’s games,” INEOS said in a statement. "And we hope to continue to invest in the academy to provide opportunity for talented youngsters to develop into first class players.

“We believe that London should have a club that reflects the stature of the city. One that is held in the same regard as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. We intend Chelsea to be that club.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NJPW's Kazuchika Okada delivers a lariat
Play
Wrestling

One Big Question Looms Over Okada’s Return to the U.S.

His match in Washington, D.C., next month will be his first on U.S. soil since November. But will he still be champion?

By Justin Barrasso
SI883_TK1_00086.JPG
Racing

Photos: Portraits of Indy 500 Drivers

Check out our portraits of Indy 500 drivers - Takuma Sato 2017 Indianapolis 500 Winner, Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso, and the 2016 Indianapolis 500 Winner Alexander Rossi!

By SI Staff
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11)
Play
NFL

A.J. Brown Shares Offer He Received From Titans Before Trade

The star receiver signed an extension with Philadelphia and will earn around $25 million annually.

By Madison Williams
nfl-draft
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Draft Broadcasts Return to Their Boring, Predictable Place

It's time for ESPN and NFL Network to spice up their NFL draft coverage.

By Jimmy Traina
Ralf Rangnick will become Austria manager
Play
Soccer

Rangnick Becomes Austria Coach, Will Stay Man United Consultant

Man United’s interim manager is moving to the international game, but he’ll retain his consultancy role with the club.

By Associated Press
Latoya Shauntay Snell-100 influentail
Lifestyle

Latoya Shauntay Snell Isn’t Running for You, or Anyone Else

How the “Running Fat Chef” creator reclaimed her relationship with her body through candidness, vulnerability, and never, ever backing down.

By Naya Samuel
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2)
College Basketball

Miami’s Isaiah Wong Threatens Transfer Over NIL Compensation

The guard declared for the NBA draft earlier this week, and he must enter the transfer portal by Sunday’s deadline if he wants to play for another college program.

By Madison Williams
MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Tuesday - Game Action Yankee Stadium 4/12/2022
Play
MLB

Inside Anthony Rizzo’s Resurgence With the Yankees

He never thought he would leave the Cubs. But he’s loving it (and slugging it!) in New York.

By Stephanie Apstein