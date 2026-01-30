SI

2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw: Full List of Matches

The likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Newcastle all face a daunting series of two-legged playoffs to get into the round of 16.
The Champions League knockouts have become a little clearer.
The Champions League knockouts have become a little clearer. | Kristian Skeie-UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

After almost five months, 144 matches and 487 goals, including one from a goalkeeper, the Champions League’s awkwardly named league phase has finally reached its merciful conclusion.

Despite two thirds of the entrants qualifying, the first round of fixtures still saw some hefty continental figures drop out. Former champions in the shape of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven couldn’t live up to their lofty past, while reigning Serie A holders Napoli were consigned to the same fate as Marseille—elimination.

The top eight clubs—Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Manchester City—are already through to the round of 16, but they still need to pay attention to the knockout playoffs, which will spit out their opponents when March rolls around.

The knockout playoffs are where the teams which finished between ninth and 24th battle it out over two legs in February for a spot in the round of 16. It is a star-studded roll call of participants, headlined by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, the most successful club in the competition’s history, Real Madrid, along with the likes of Inter, Newcastle United, Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Here’s a full round of all these crucial fixtures and how they impact the teams already through to the last 16.

2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Round First Legs

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid went from third to ninth after their defeat to Benfica in the final round of league phase fixtures. | Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

It just had to be, didn’t it? It was Anatoliy Trubin’s scarcely conceivable 98th-minute header against Real Madrid in the final round of league phase fixtures which not only earned Benfica passage to the playoffs, but dragged the Spanish giants out of the top eight. Now the pair will go head-to-head over two narrative-laden legs.

José Mourinho has never taken a team back to the Bernabéu since he parted ways with the capital club under a familiar toxic cloud in 2013. Have already gotten the better of his past employers once at the Estádio da Luz, the Special One will be hoping for another special night in February.

Side of the Draw

Home Team

Away Team

Silver

Monaco

PSG

Silver

Galatasaray

Juventus

Silver

Benfica

Real Madrid

Silver

Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta

Blue

Qarabağ

Newcastle

Blue

Club Brugge

Atlético Madrid

Blue

Bodø/Glimt

Inter

Blue

Olympiacos

Bayer Leverkusen

First legs will be played on either Feb. 17 or Feb. 18. All dates and kickoff times will be confirmed by UEFA at a later time.

2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Round Second Legs

Achraf Hakimi, Lewis Hall
PSG and Newcastle are both in the knockout playoffs. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, PSG have unexpectedly dropped into the knockout playoffs. For the second year in a row, they will face a familiar foe. Luis Enrique’s side swept to a laughable 10–0 aggregate win over Brest in 2025 but may find it harder to rack up double digits against Monaco.

The principality outfit have already beaten PSG this season, battling to a 1–0 win in November despite Thilo Kehrer’s second-half red card. Paul Pogba oddly took that unmistakable high point in a season of uncertainty for the club to tell Monaco fans that they should already be looking towards the next fixture. Those comments were not universally popular, especially as Monaco were swiftly beaten by Brest six days later.

A win over the unmistakable giants of French football should leave everyone, even Pogba, happy.

Side of the Draw

Home Team

Away Team

Silver

PSG

Monaco

Silver

Juventus

Galatasaray

Silver

Real Madrid

Benfica

Silver

Atalanta

Borussia Dortmund

Blue

Newcastle

Qarabağ

Blue

Atlético Madrid

Club Brugge

Blue

Inter

Bodø/Glimt

Blue

Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos

First legs will be played on either Feb. 24 or Feb. 25. All dates and kickoff times will be confirmed by UEFA at a later time.

Round of 16 Matchups

Arsenal
Arsenal sailed into the round of 16. | Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The round of 16 is decided by a second semi-perfunctory draw on Feb. 27 when the winner of each knockout playoff is paired with one of two potential opponents.

The midweeks of March 10/11 and March 17/18 will be the dates for this year’s round of 16 ties. As a reward for their automatic qualification, the teams which qualified for the competition’s top eight will have home advantage in the second leg.

Round of 16 Teams

Opponent

Barcelona or Chelsea

Winner of PSG vs. Monaco or Newcastle vs. Qarabağ

Liverpool or Tottenham

Winner of Juventus vs. Galatasaray or Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge

Sporting CP or Man City

Winner of Real Madrid vs. Benfica or Inter vs. Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal or Bayern Munich

Winner of Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund or Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos

