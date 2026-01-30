2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw LIVE: Real Madrid, PSG Learn Fates
The league phase concluded in dramatic circumstances, leaving 24 teams still with a chance of being crowned European champions.
The 2025–26 Champions League knockout playoff draw will determine the immediate fates of Real Madrid, Juventus, holders Paris Saint-Germain and 13 other clubs, with the top eight automatic qualifiers also learning their potential round of 16 opponents.
READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS
Published
TOBY CUDWORTH
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.Follow Toby_Cudworth