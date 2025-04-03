When is the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Draw?
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is the next major international tournament for the United States, Canada and Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
After the Concacaf Nations League, Mexico are the favorites to lift the trophy as the reigning champions. The United States and Canada face pressure to improve on their semifinal exits from the Nations League. Even though Canada will be happy to get a third place victory over the USMNT, a strong showing is necessary to further build confidence heading into the World Cup.
The USMNT, on the other hand, have to build belief in fans that this side is heading in the right direction under Mauricio Pochettino.
Here's everything you need ot know about the Concacaf Gold Cup draw, dates and teams competing.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When is the Concacaf Gold Cup Draw?
The Concacaf Gold Cup draw will take place Thursday, Apr. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. The draw will be held live in a made-for-tv event, per Concacaf.
Concacaf Gold Cup Teams
Here's the full list of countries competing in the Gold Cup:
- Canada
- Curacao
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Haiti
- Mexico
- Panama
- United States
- Saudi Arabia (guest nation)
- Costa Rica
- Guadeloupe
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Suriname
According to Concacaf, "the 15 Concacaf national teams will be split into Pots 1-4, with the current champions and the three highest-ranked national teams in Pot 1 and the lowest-ranked in Pot 4. The guest nation, Saudi Arabia, will be placed in Pot 4."
- Pot 1: Current Champions and the three highest-ranked national teams
- Pot 2: Four next highest-ranked national teams
- Pot 3: Four next highest-ranked national teams
- Pot 4: Three lowest-ranked national teams and Saudi Arabia
"The draw will begin by drawing the spheres of the pre-seeded national teams (Pot 1) and their pre-assigned Groups (Pot 5). Once confirmed, the draw will continue by drawing the spheres from Pot 2 and determining each national team’s group with a sphere from Pot 6. The same process will be repeated for Pots 3 and 4, using the group spheres from Pots 7 and 8, respectively," per Concacaf.
When is the Concacaf Gold Cup?
- Group Stage: June 14-24, 2025
- Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29, 2025
- Semifinals: July 2, 2025
- Final: July 6, 2025