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2026–27 Carabao Cup: Draw, Fixtures, Results and Guide to Each Round

Manchester City enter the 67th iteration of the League Cup as the holders.
James Cormack|
Man City beat Arsenal 2–0 in the 2026 Carabao Cup final.
Man City beat Arsenal 2–0 in the 2026 Carabao Cup final. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2026–27 Carabao Cup is the official curtain-raiser for the new domestic season, with the competition getting underway before the start of the Premier League and English Football League campaigns.

92 teams have thus begun their respective journeys to Wembley, although the competition hasn’t exactly been kind to underdogs as of late. The Premier League’s elite have run the rule, with Manchester City the current holders after beating Arsenal 2–0 in last season’s final.

Newcastle United’s success in 2025 offered respite from ’Big Six’ supremacy, but even the Magpies, at the time, were regarded as a burgeoning force once again competing with Europe’s top dogs in the Champions League.

Will there be a fairytale story this time around?

Here’s a complete overview of the 2026–27 Carabao Cup.

2026–27 Carabao Cup Round Dates

Stage of Competition

Date

Round One

w/c Aug. 3, 2026

Round Two

w/c Aug. 24, 2026

Round Three

w/c Sep. 7 and w/c Sep. 14, 2026

Round Four

w/c Oct. 26, 2026

Round Five

w/c Dec. 14, 2026

Semifinal First Legs

w/c Jan. 11, 2027

Semifinal Second Legs

w/c Feb. 1 2027

Final

March 21, 2027

Carabao Cup 2026–27 Preliminary Round Results

Carabao Cup 2026–27 First Round Results

Northern Section

Date

Fixture

Aug. 7, 2026

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Port Vale

Aug. 7, 2026

Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham

Aug. 8, 2026

Barnsley vs. Wigan Athletic

Aug. 8, 2026

Bradford City vs. Rochdale

Aug. 8, 2026

Burnley vs. Notts County

Aug. 8, 2026

Burton Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers

Aug. 8, 2026

Crewe Alexandra vs. Accrington Stanley

Aug. 8, 2026

Derby County vs. Lincoln City

Aug. 8, 2026

Fleetwood Town vs. Chesterfield

Aug. 8, 2026

Grimsby Town vs. Blackpool

Aug. 8, 2026

Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town

Aug. 8, 2026

Salford City vs. Shrewsbury Town

Aug. 8, 2026

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton Wanderers

Aug. 8, 2026

Stockport County vs. Doncaster Rovers

Aug. 8, 2026

Stoke City vs. Oldham Athletic

Aug. 8, 2026

Rotherham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Aug. 9, 2026

Mansfield Town vs. Sheffield United

Southern Section

Date

Fixture

Aug. 6, 2026

Bristol City vs. Walsall

Aug. 7, 2026

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stevenage

Aug. 8, 2026

Cambridge United vs. Barnet

Aug. 8, 2026

QPR vs. Millwall

Aug. 8, 2026

AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County

Aug. 8, 2026

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough United

Aug. 8, 2026

Bromley vs. Reading

Aug. 8, 2026

Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town

Aug. 8, 2026

Gillingham vs. Luton Town

Aug. 8, 2026

Leicester City vs. Northampton Town

Aug. 8, 2026

Leyton Orient vs. Oxford United

Aug. 8, 2026

Norwich City vs. MK Dons

Aug. 8, 2026

Swansea City vs. Birmingham City

Aug. 8, 2026

Watford vs. Crawley Town

Aug. 8, 2026

West Ham United vs. Portsmouth

Aug. 8, 2026

Cheltenham Town vs. Charlton Athletic

Aug. 8, 2026

Colchester United vs. Southampton

Aug. 10, 2026

Plymouth Argyle vs. Exeter City

How to Watch the 2026–27 Carabao Cup

Sky Sports has once again secured the Carabao Cup’s rights in the United Kingdom, although free-to-air ITV will also broadcast one fixture from every round.

The addition of Sky Sports+ as a channel means every single match from the competition can be watched on Sky.

In the United States, the Carabao Cup will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.

Disney+ has the rights in Mexico, as does DAZN in Canada.

When is the 2027 Carabao Cup Final?

Nico O’Reilly
Nico O’Reilly was the hero of last season’s final. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

This season’s Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Wembley has hosted the competition’s showpiece event of this competition every year since 2008.

A Nico O’Reilly brace helped Man City to their ninth League Cup trophy last season, as the Cityzens beat eventual Premier League champions Arsenal 2–0.

Who is the Most Successful Team in Carabao Cup History?

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are ten-time winners of this competition. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Newcastle became the 24th different club to win the League Cup in 2025, with half of the competition’s winners, including Middlesbrough, QPR, Swindon Town and Oxford United, prevailing once.

No team has had more success than ten-time winners Liverpool, who have lifted the trophy five times in the 21st century and most recently in 2024.

Man City are closing in on the Reds, with their success in 2026 being their ninth. Seven of their nine wins have come since 2014, with Pep Guardiola overseeing four consecutive League Cup triumphs between 2018 and 2021.

Manchester United have lifted the League Cup six times, while Aston Villa and Chelsea have each prevailed on five occasions.

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

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