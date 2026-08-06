2026–27 Carabao Cup: Draw, Fixtures, Results and Guide to Each Round
The 2026–27 Carabao Cup is the official curtain-raiser for the new domestic season, with the competition getting underway before the start of the Premier League and English Football League campaigns.
92 teams have thus begun their respective journeys to Wembley, although the competition hasn’t exactly been kind to underdogs as of late. The Premier League’s elite have run the rule, with Manchester City the current holders after beating Arsenal 2–0 in last season’s final.
Newcastle United’s success in 2025 offered respite from ’Big Six’ supremacy, but even the Magpies, at the time, were regarded as a burgeoning force once again competing with Europe’s top dogs in the Champions League.
Will there be a fairytale story this time around?
Here’s a complete overview of the 2026–27 Carabao Cup.
2026–27 Carabao Cup Round Dates
Stage of Competition
Date
Round One
w/c Aug. 3, 2026
Round Two
w/c Aug. 24, 2026
Round Three
w/c Sep. 7 and w/c Sep. 14, 2026
Round Four
w/c Oct. 26, 2026
Round Five
w/c Dec. 14, 2026
Semifinal First Legs
w/c Jan. 11, 2027
Semifinal Second Legs
w/c Feb. 1 2027
Final
March 21, 2027
Carabao Cup 2026–27 Preliminary Round Results
Carabao Cup 2026–27 First Round Results
Northern Section
Date
Fixture
Aug. 7, 2026
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Port Vale
Aug. 7, 2026
Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham
Aug. 8, 2026
Barnsley vs. Wigan Athletic
Aug. 8, 2026
Bradford City vs. Rochdale
Aug. 8, 2026
Burnley vs. Notts County
Aug. 8, 2026
Burton Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers
Aug. 8, 2026
Crewe Alexandra vs. Accrington Stanley
Aug. 8, 2026
Derby County vs. Lincoln City
Aug. 8, 2026
Fleetwood Town vs. Chesterfield
Aug. 8, 2026
Grimsby Town vs. Blackpool
Aug. 8, 2026
Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town
Aug. 8, 2026
Salford City vs. Shrewsbury Town
Aug. 8, 2026
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton Wanderers
Aug. 8, 2026
Stockport County vs. Doncaster Rovers
Aug. 8, 2026
Stoke City vs. Oldham Athletic
Aug. 8, 2026
Rotherham United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Aug. 9, 2026
Mansfield Town vs. Sheffield United
Southern Section
Date
Fixture
Aug. 6, 2026
Bristol City vs. Walsall
Aug. 7, 2026
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stevenage
Aug. 8, 2026
Cambridge United vs. Barnet
Aug. 8, 2026
QPR vs. Millwall
Aug. 8, 2026
AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County
Aug. 8, 2026
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough United
Aug. 8, 2026
Bromley vs. Reading
Aug. 8, 2026
Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town
Aug. 8, 2026
Gillingham vs. Luton Town
Aug. 8, 2026
Leicester City vs. Northampton Town
Aug. 8, 2026
Leyton Orient vs. Oxford United
Aug. 8, 2026
Norwich City vs. MK Dons
Aug. 8, 2026
Swansea City vs. Birmingham City
Aug. 8, 2026
Watford vs. Crawley Town
Aug. 8, 2026
West Ham United vs. Portsmouth
Aug. 8, 2026
Cheltenham Town vs. Charlton Athletic
Aug. 8, 2026
Colchester United vs. Southampton
Aug. 10, 2026
Plymouth Argyle vs. Exeter City
How to Watch the 2026–27 Carabao Cup
Sky Sports has once again secured the Carabao Cup’s rights in the United Kingdom, although free-to-air ITV will also broadcast one fixture from every round.
The addition of Sky Sports+ as a channel means every single match from the competition can be watched on Sky.
In the United States, the Carabao Cup will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.
Disney+ has the rights in Mexico, as does DAZN in Canada.
When is the 2027 Carabao Cup Final?
This season’s Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Wembley has hosted the competition’s showpiece event of this competition every year since 2008.
A Nico O’Reilly brace helped Man City to their ninth League Cup trophy last season, as the Cityzens beat eventual Premier League champions Arsenal 2–0.
Who is the Most Successful Team in Carabao Cup History?
Newcastle became the 24th different club to win the League Cup in 2025, with half of the competition’s winners, including Middlesbrough, QPR, Swindon Town and Oxford United, prevailing once.
No team has had more success than ten-time winners Liverpool, who have lifted the trophy five times in the 21st century and most recently in 2024.
Man City are closing in on the Reds, with their success in 2026 being their ninth. Seven of their nine wins have come since 2014, with Pep Guardiola overseeing four consecutive League Cup triumphs between 2018 and 2021.
Manchester United have lifted the League Cup six times, while Aston Villa and Chelsea have each prevailed on five occasions.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.