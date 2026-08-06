2026–27 Carabao Cup: Draw, Fixtures, Results and Guide to Each Round

The 2026–27 Carabao Cup is the official curtain-raiser for the new domestic season, with the competition getting underway before the start of the Premier League and English Football League campaigns.

92 teams have thus begun their respective journeys to Wembley, although the competition hasn’t exactly been kind to underdogs as of late. The Premier League’s elite have run the rule, with Manchester City the current holders after beating Arsenal 2–0 in last season’s final.

Newcastle United’s success in 2025 offered respite from ’Big Six’ supremacy, but even the Magpies, at the time, were regarded as a burgeoning force once again competing with Europe’s top dogs in the Champions League.

Will there be a fairytale story this time around?

Here’s a complete overview of the 2026–27 Carabao Cup.

2026–27 Carabao Cup Round Dates

Stage of Competition Date Round One w/c Aug. 3, 2026 Round Two w/c Aug. 24, 2026 Round Three w/c Sep. 7 and w/c Sep. 14, 2026 Round Four w/c Oct. 26, 2026 Round Five w/c Dec. 14, 2026 Semifinal First Legs w/c Jan. 11, 2027 Semifinal Second Legs w/c Feb. 1 2027 Final March 21, 2027

Carabao Cup 2026–27 Preliminary Round Results

Carabao Cup 2026–27 First Round Results

Northern Section

Date Fixture Aug. 7, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Port Vale Aug. 7, 2026 Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Aug. 8, 2026 Barnsley vs. Wigan Athletic Aug. 8, 2026 Bradford City vs. Rochdale Aug. 8, 2026 Burnley vs. Notts County Aug. 8, 2026 Burton Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers Aug. 8, 2026 Crewe Alexandra vs. Accrington Stanley Aug. 8, 2026 Derby County vs. Lincoln City Aug. 8, 2026 Fleetwood Town vs. Chesterfield Aug. 8, 2026 Grimsby Town vs. Blackpool Aug. 8, 2026 Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town Aug. 8, 2026 Salford City vs. Shrewsbury Town Aug. 8, 2026 Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton Wanderers Aug. 8, 2026 Stockport County vs. Doncaster Rovers Aug. 8, 2026 Stoke City vs. Oldham Athletic Aug. 8, 2026 Rotherham United vs. West Bromwich Albion Aug. 9, 2026 Mansfield Town vs. Sheffield United

Southern Section

Date Fixture Aug. 6, 2026 Bristol City vs. Walsall Aug. 7, 2026 Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stevenage Aug. 8, 2026 Cambridge United vs. Barnet Aug. 8, 2026 QPR vs. Millwall Aug. 8, 2026 AFC Wimbledon vs. Newport County Aug. 8, 2026 Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough United Aug. 8, 2026 Bromley vs. Reading Aug. 8, 2026 Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town Aug. 8, 2026 Gillingham vs. Luton Town Aug. 8, 2026 Leicester City vs. Northampton Town Aug. 8, 2026 Leyton Orient vs. Oxford United Aug. 8, 2026 Norwich City vs. MK Dons Aug. 8, 2026 Swansea City vs. Birmingham City Aug. 8, 2026 Watford vs. Crawley Town Aug. 8, 2026 West Ham United vs. Portsmouth Aug. 8, 2026 Cheltenham Town vs. Charlton Athletic Aug. 8, 2026 Colchester United vs. Southampton Aug. 10, 2026 Plymouth Argyle vs. Exeter City

How to Watch the 2026–27 Carabao Cup

Sky Sports has once again secured the Carabao Cup’s rights in the United Kingdom, although free-to-air ITV will also broadcast one fixture from every round.

The addition of Sky Sports+ as a channel means every single match from the competition can be watched on Sky.

In the United States, the Carabao Cup will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.

Disney+ has the rights in Mexico, as does DAZN in Canada.

When is the 2027 Carabao Cup Final?

Nico O’Reilly was the hero of last season’s final. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

This season’s Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Wembley has hosted the competition’s showpiece event of this competition every year since 2008.

A Nico O’Reilly brace helped Man City to their ninth League Cup trophy last season, as the Cityzens beat eventual Premier League champions Arsenal 2–0.

Who is the Most Successful Team in Carabao Cup History?

Liverpool are ten-time winners of this competition. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Newcastle became the 24th different club to win the League Cup in 2025, with half of the competition’s winners, including Middlesbrough, QPR, Swindon Town and Oxford United, prevailing once.

No team has had more success than ten-time winners Liverpool, who have lifted the trophy five times in the 21st century and most recently in 2024.

Man City are closing in on the Reds, with their success in 2026 being their ninth. Seven of their nine wins have come since 2014, with Pep Guardiola overseeing four consecutive League Cup triumphs between 2018 and 2021.

Manchester United have lifted the League Cup six times, while Aston Villa and Chelsea have each prevailed on five occasions.