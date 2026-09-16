2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures

The stage is set for the Carabao Cup fourth round, where the remaining 16 teams will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The 67th edition of the tournament kicked off in August with clubs across the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and League Two all fighting for a place at Wembley Stadium come March 21.

The first two rounds unfolded under the veil of slight obscurity before many of the biggest Premier League threats entered the mix in the third round. Last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up Arsenal cruised past Ipswich Town, while Liverpool decisively eliminated Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United suffered a shock collapse at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, and defending cup holders Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to get past Norwich City on Thursday.

Even bigger matches are in the cards in the fourth round. Check out the full slate of fixtures coming in late October.

2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

Xabi Alonso (center) makes his return to Anfield as Chelsea boss. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fleetwood Town vs. Arsenal

Manchester City/Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Sunderland vs. Brentford

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bradford City vs. Peterborough

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

When Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round?

The battle for the Carabao Cup is heating up. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The fourth round matches will unfold during the week of Oct. 26. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and likely Manchester City will have to continue balancing the competition alongside Premier League and Champions League action.

Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace must do the same, just with the Europa League. Brighton are the only Conference League representatives in the Carabao Cup, but they won’t mind navigating a packed schedule after their epic comeback against United.

The aforementioned clubs will have six matches to play across all competitions in just three weeks of October following the newly combined fall international break.

Every Team Eliminated in Carabao Cup Third Round

Michael Carrick and Manchester United crashed out in the third round. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Lincoln City (Lost 4–0 to Bournemouth)

Middlesbrough (Lost 3–0 to Crystal Palace)

Leyton Orient (Lost 3–1 to Bradford City)

Hull City (Lost 1–0 to Sunderland)

Millwall (Lost 1–0 to Newcastle)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Leeds United (Lost 6–3 to Chelsea)

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Barnsley (Lost 7–6 on penalties to Peterborough)

West Ham United (Lost 3–2 to Fulham)

Ipswich Town (Lost 4–2 to Arsenal)

Tottenham Hotspur (Lost 3–1 to Liverpool)

Reading (Lost 2–1 to Brentford)

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton Wolves (Lost 1–0 to Everton)

Sheffield United (Lost 1–0 to Fleetwood Town)

Coventry City (Lost 3–1 to Aston Villa)

Manchester United (Lost 3–2 to Brighton)