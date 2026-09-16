2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures
The stage is set for the Carabao Cup fourth round, where the remaining 16 teams will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals.
The 67th edition of the tournament kicked off in August with clubs across the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and League Two all fighting for a place at Wembley Stadium come March 21.
The first two rounds unfolded under the veil of slight obscurity before many of the biggest Premier League threats entered the mix in the third round. Last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up Arsenal cruised past Ipswich Town, while Liverpool decisively eliminated Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United suffered a shock collapse at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, and defending cup holders Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to get past Norwich City on Thursday.
Even bigger matches are in the cards in the fourth round. Check out the full slate of fixtures coming in late October.
2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw
- Fleetwood Town vs. Arsenal
- Manchester City/Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Everton vs. Newcastle United
- Sunderland vs. Brentford
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea
- Bradford City vs. Peterborough
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
When Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round?
The fourth round matches will unfold during the week of Oct. 26. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and likely Manchester City will have to continue balancing the competition alongside Premier League and Champions League action.
Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace must do the same, just with the Europa League. Brighton are the only Conference League representatives in the Carabao Cup, but they won’t mind navigating a packed schedule after their epic comeback against United.
The aforementioned clubs will have six matches to play across all competitions in just three weeks of October following the newly combined fall international break.
Every Team Eliminated in Carabao Cup Third Round
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Lincoln City (Lost 4–0 to Bournemouth)
- Middlesbrough (Lost 3–0 to Crystal Palace)
- Leyton Orient (Lost 3–1 to Bradford City)
- Hull City (Lost 1–0 to Sunderland)
- Millwall (Lost 1–0 to Newcastle)
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Leeds United (Lost 6–3 to Chelsea)
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Barnsley (Lost 7–6 on penalties to Peterborough)
- West Ham United (Lost 3–2 to Fulham)
- Ipswich Town (Lost 4–2 to Arsenal)
- Tottenham Hotspur (Lost 3–1 to Liverpool)
- Reading (Lost 2–1 to Brentford)
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Wolverhampton Wolves (Lost 1–0 to Everton)
- Sheffield United (Lost 1–0 to Fleetwood Town)
- Coventry City (Lost 3–1 to Aston Villa)
- Manchester United (Lost 3–2 to Brighton)
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell