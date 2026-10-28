2026–27 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Date, Time, Ball Numbers

There’s English Football League (EFL) representation in the 2026–27 Carabao Cup quarterfinals, and the absence of the Premier League champions.

Remarkably, improbably, League Two strugglers Fleetwood Town joined Bradford City in the last eight of the competition. The League Cup historically hasn’t been associated with the “magic” emanating from its older and bigger brother, the FA Cup, yet two of the biggest cup shocks in English soccer history have been supplied by the Carabao Cup in back-to-back years.

Still, those waving the EFL’s flag have work to do if they’re to enjoy the most unlikely of Wembley days out. Fierce Premier League opposition remain, and there’s scope for more upsets and high-profile affairs as the numbers in this season’s competition continue to dwindle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup’s quarterfinal draw.

When Is the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

The Carabao Cup trophy is the first major piece of silverware on offer in England. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup’s quarterfinal draw takes place after Liverpool’s fourth-round tie against ‘Big Six’ rivals Chelsea on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

An exact draw time cannot be provided as penalties at Anfield are a possibility. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT) and will finish just before 10 p.m. if it doesn’t go the distance. In this scenario, the draw will likely take place at some time around 10:30 p.m.

How to Watch the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw

In the United Kingdom, audiences can tune into the quarterfinal draw on Sky Sports.

The competition’s official social media channels will also provide live updates of the draw, which is being hosted by Dave Jones. Former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Wrexham defender Conor Coady and ex-England left back Graeme Le Saux will pluck the balls from the hat.

Ball Numbers for the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Eight balls will be drawn. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

1. Bradford City

2. Fleetwood Town

3. Bournemouth or Aston Villa

4. Fulham or Crystal Palace

5. Liverpool or Chelsea

6. Manchester City or Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Sunderland or Brentford

8. Everton or Newcastle United

When Will the Carabao Cup Quarterfinals Take Place?

There‘s another sizeable gap until the next round, with quarterfinal ties scheduled for the week commencing Dec. 14.

It’s likely that the four ties will be played over three days that week, potentially from Tuesday, Dec. 15 to Thursday, Dec. 17.

The victors will advance into the semifinals, played across two legs in January and February next year. The final, once again hosted by Wembley Stadium, will be held on March 21, 2027.