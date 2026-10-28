2026–27 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Liverpool, Man City Learn Fates

An intriguing clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield headlines Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw.

The qualified teams all waited to find out their next opponents following Liverpool’s win over Chelsea at Anfield. Andoni Iraola’s men became the penultimate team to book a place in the quarterfinals, joining Premier League foes Manchester City, Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the last eight, along with Fleetwood Town and Bradford City.

Everton and Newcastle United are the two clubs yet to play their fourth round fixture. They will meet under the lights at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday, and the winner will face Fleetwood in the next round.

The marquee clash of the quarterfinals is Liverpool hosting the Cherries. Iraola will face off with his former club for the second time this season, and he will be hoping to lead the Reds to another victory, much like the one they claimed back in September at the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester City received a much more favorable draw, matching up with League One side Bradford City at the Etihad. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will take on Sunderland just days before they play one another in the Premier League.

Take a look at the full draw below.

2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

Andoni Iraola faces off with his former club again. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Fleetwood Town vs. Everton/Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Bradford City

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

2026–27 Carabao Cup Round Dates

There is a lengthy layoff before the Carabao Cup returns. | Leila Coker/Getty Images

Round Date (Week Of) First Round Aug. 6 Second Round Aug. 25 Third Round Sept. 8, Sept. 15 Fourth Round Oct. 26 Quarterfinals Dec. 14 Semifinals Jan. 11, Feb. 1 Final March 21

There’s a rather lengthy layoff between the conclusion of the fourth round and the quarterfinals. Carabao Cup action does not return until mid-December, when the last eight will battle for a place in the semifinals just before all the holiday chaos kicks off.

Just when players will be desperate for a breather following frenetic Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s fixtures, they must gear up for the first leg of the semifinals on Jan. 11. The second leg will not be played until three weeks later on Feb. 1.

The two teams that survive the gauntlet run will face off at Wembley Stadium, where the victor will lift the Carabao Cup on March 21.