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2026–27 Champions League Draw: Confirmed League Phase Pots

The 36 participating teams will soon learn their eight first-round opponents.
Jamie Spencer|
Which team will have hands on the trophy next June?
Which team will have hands on the trophy next June? | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The last of the 36 qualifiers for the 2026–27 Champions League league phase were confirmed on Wednesday night, with AEK Athens, Slovan Bratislava, Fenerbahçe and Viking coming through the final playoff to join the existing sides that will be competing on Europe’s biggest stage.

LASK of Austria, Azerbaijan’s Sabah and the returning Bodø/Glimt had advanced on Tuesday, potentially mixing it with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United or Arsenal.

This is now the third season since UEFA changed the Champions League format, doing away with the group stage and introducing a single league ladder.

Each club will face eight others between September and January, with fixture lists determined by the annual draw taking place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

2026–27 Champions League Draw Pots 1–4

Champions League draw balls
The Champions League draw is staged on Thursday. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images.

The idea is relatively straightforward. There are four draw pots with nine teams in each.

To get the eight opponents that each will face in the league phase, it is two (one home, one away) from each of these ranked pots, determined by UEFA’s coefficient points. The best nine teams are in pot one, the next best nine in pot two and so on.

You cannot be matched with a team from your own country at this stage of the competition, while UEFA has also introduced a new draw condition to help add variety to the league phase fixture list. It will be impossible for the exact same match to be played three years in a row, which means Real Madrid visiting Liverpool at Anfield is automatically off the table this time.

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Feyenoord

Slovan Bratislava

Bayern Munich

Roma

Lille

VfB Stuttgart

Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon

Napoli

AEK Athens

Liverpool

Aston Villa

RB Leipzig

Como

Inter Milan

Porto

Villarreal

Lens

Manchester City

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sabah

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

LASK

Barcelona

Real Betis

Fenerbahçe

Slavia Prague

Atlético Madrid

PSV Eindhoven

Bodø/Glimt

Viking

2026–27 League Phase Match Schedule

Champions League
The Champions League league phase kicks off in September. | Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

There will be 144 matches in the league phase from early September until late January. Only the top eight finishers in the final standings qualify automatically for the round of 16, with finishers from ninth down to 24th forced to contest a knockout playoff. The bottom 12 are eliminated.

Matchday

Date

Matchday 1

Sept. 8–10, 2026

Matchday 2

Oct. 13–14, 2026

Matchday 3

Oct. 20–21, 2026

Matchday 4

Nov. 3–4, 2026

Matchday 5

Nov. 24–25, 2026

Matchday 6

Dec. 8–9, 2026

Matchday 7

Jan. 19–20, 2027

Matchday 8

Jan. 27, 2027

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.

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