2026–27 Champions League Draw: Confirmed League Phase Pots
The last of the 36 qualifiers for the 2026–27 Champions League league phase were confirmed on Wednesday night, with AEK Athens, Slovan Bratislava, Fenerbahçe and Viking coming through the final playoff to join the existing sides that will be competing on Europe’s biggest stage.
LASK of Austria, Azerbaijan’s Sabah and the returning Bodø/Glimt had advanced on Tuesday, potentially mixing it with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United or Arsenal.
This is now the third season since UEFA changed the Champions League format, doing away with the group stage and introducing a single league ladder.
Each club will face eight others between September and January, with fixture lists determined by the annual draw taking place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.
2026–27 Champions League Draw Pots 1–4
The idea is relatively straightforward. There are four draw pots with nine teams in each.
To get the eight opponents that each will face in the league phase, it is two (one home, one away) from each of these ranked pots, determined by UEFA’s coefficient points. The best nine teams are in pot one, the next best nine in pot two and so on.
You cannot be matched with a team from your own country at this stage of the competition, while UEFA has also introduced a new draw condition to help add variety to the league phase fixture list. It will be impossible for the exact same match to be played three years in a row, which means Real Madrid visiting Liverpool at Anfield is automatically off the table this time.
Pot 1
Pot 2
Pot 3
Pot 4
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund
Feyenoord
Slovan Bratislava
Bayern Munich
Roma
Lille
VfB Stuttgart
Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon
Napoli
AEK Athens
Liverpool
Aston Villa
RB Leipzig
Como
Inter Milan
Porto
Villarreal
Lens
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sabah
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
LASK
Barcelona
Real Betis
Fenerbahçe
Slavia Prague
Atlético Madrid
PSV Eindhoven
Bodø/Glimt
Viking
2026–27 League Phase Match Schedule
There will be 144 matches in the league phase from early September until late January. Only the top eight finishers in the final standings qualify automatically for the round of 16, with finishers from ninth down to 24th forced to contest a knockout playoff. The bottom 12 are eliminated.
Matchday
Date
Matchday 1
Sept. 8–10, 2026
Matchday 2
Oct. 13–14, 2026
Matchday 3
Oct. 20–21, 2026
Matchday 4
Nov. 3–4, 2026
Matchday 5
Nov. 24–25, 2026
Matchday 6
Dec. 8–9, 2026
Matchday 7
Jan. 19–20, 2027
Matchday 8
Jan. 27, 2027
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.