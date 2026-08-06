2026–27 Champions League Projected Pots: Man Utd Guaranteed Tough Draw

Riding a sudden wave of popularity off the back of Gianni Infantino’s latest antics, UEFA is readying itself for another season of Champions League soccer.

The novelty of the new format somewhat wore off in its second iteration, and there’s no doubt that the bloated league phase will once again draw criticism amid ever-increasing fears over player welfare. The 2026 World Cup extended the seasons of so many, and the 2026–27 calendar is unlikely to offer much respite.

The draw for the league phase is upcoming, and automation is set to come to the fore once more. Gone are the days of man-staffed Champions League draws, with artificial intelligence (as well as the format change) facilitating far greater efficiency but considerably less excitement.

Here are all the confirmed teams for the 2026–27 Champions League and their respective pot placements for the league phase draw.

2026–27 Champions League Confirmed Teams

PSG are aiming to win a third consecutive Champions League. | Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

The 36 teams competing in the 2026–27 will be confirmed after the playoffs, with seven spots still up for grabs.

The Premier League and La Liga are the two most heavily represented divisions, with five teams from each qualifying for the league phase. Of these 10 teams, six (Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid) will be drawn from Pot 1.

Last season’s finalists Arsenal have leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund on the coefficient front, finding themselves in the premier pot. Holders Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan join the aforementioned six in Pot 1.

Europa League winners Aston Villa are in Pot 2, having reached the quarterfinals of this competition two seasons ago. They’re joined by Manchester United, back in the big time after a two-year absence. Despite Roma and Real Betis’s lengthy waits to return to the Champions League, both clubs find themselves in Pot 2.

Sporting CP, Porto, Club Brugge and PSV Eindhoven have also been admitted to Pot 2, having emerged as regulars in the competition this decade.

While Pots 1 and 2 are decided, gaps still need to be filled in Pots 3 and 4. We know that Feyenoord, Lille, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Villarreal, Galatasaray and Shakhtar Donetsk will occupy the former, while Slavia Prague, Stuttgart, Como and Lens sit in the latter.

As it stands, Serie A outfit Como are the only Champions League debutants in the 2026–27 league phase.

When is the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Draw

The draw for the 2026–27 league phase takes place on Aug. 27—the day after the playoffs conclude.

The automated draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, likely starting at 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

2026–27 Champions League League Phase Projected Pots

*To be confirmed

Pot 1

Club Country UEFA Coefficient Paris Saint-Germain (holders) France 132.000 Bayern Munich Germany 147.500 Real Madrid Spain 144.500 Liverpool England 130.000 Inter Milan Italy 127.000 Man City England 125.500 Arsenal England 119.000 Barcelona Spain 113.250 Atlético Madrid Spain 104.750

Pot 2

Club Country UEFA Coefficient Borussia Dortmund Germany 100.750 Roma Italy 97.750 Sporting CP Portugal 84.000 Aston Villa England 83.000 Porto Portugal 80.750 Man Utd England 76.500 Club Brugge Belgium 75.250 Real Betis Spain 74.500 PSV Eindhoven Netherlands 71.250

Pot 3

Club Country UEFA Coefficient Feyenoord Netherlands 71.000 Lille France 68.750 Lyon* France 65.750 Bodø/Glimt* Norway 64.000 Napoli Italy 63.000 RB Leipzig Germany 61.000 Villarreal Spain 59.000 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 56.250 Galatasaray Türkiye 53.500

Pot 4

Club Country UEFA Coefficient Dinamo Zagreb* Croatia 46.500 Celtic* Scotland 44.000 Slavia Prague Czechia 44.000 Slovan Bratislava* Slovakia 36.000 Stuttgart Germany 27.500 AEK Athens* Greece 24.000 Como Italy 19.989 Lens France 16.699 AGF* Denmark 8.421

When is The 2026–27 Champions League Final?

The Metropolitano hosts its second Champions League final. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

The two finalists will convene in Madrid for the 2027 Champions League final, with the Spanish capital hosting the competition’s showpiece event for the third time since 2010.

Atlético Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano will stage its second final since opening in 2017, having hosted the drab 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2027.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS