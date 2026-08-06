Skip to main content
SI

2026–27 Champions League Projected Pots: Man Utd Guaranteed Tough Draw

An automated draw will determine the eight opponents of the 36 competing teams.
James Cormack|
The prize on offer for 36 teams.
The prize on offer for 36 teams. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Riding a sudden wave of popularity off the back of Gianni Infantino’s latest antics, UEFA is readying itself for another season of Champions League soccer.

The novelty of the new format somewhat wore off in its second iteration, and there’s no doubt that the bloated league phase will once again draw criticism amid ever-increasing fears over player welfare. The 2026 World Cup extended the seasons of so many, and the 2026–27 calendar is unlikely to offer much respite.

The draw for the league phase is upcoming, and automation is set to come to the fore once more. Gone are the days of man-staffed Champions League draws, with artificial intelligence (as well as the format change) facilitating far greater efficiency but considerably less excitement.

Here are all the confirmed teams for the 2026–27 Champions League and their respective pot placements for the league phase draw.

2026–27 Champions League Confirmed Teams

Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi
PSG are aiming to win a third consecutive Champions League. | Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

The 36 teams competing in the 2026–27 will be confirmed after the playoffs, with seven spots still up for grabs.

The Premier League and La Liga are the two most heavily represented divisions, with five teams from each qualifying for the league phase. Of these 10 teams, six (Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid) will be drawn from Pot 1.

Last season’s finalists Arsenal have leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund on the coefficient front, finding themselves in the premier pot. Holders Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan join the aforementioned six in Pot 1.

Europa League winners Aston Villa are in Pot 2, having reached the quarterfinals of this competition two seasons ago. They’re joined by Manchester United, back in the big time after a two-year absence. Despite Roma and Real Betis’s lengthy waits to return to the Champions League, both clubs find themselves in Pot 2.

Sporting CP, Porto, Club Brugge and PSV Eindhoven have also been admitted to Pot 2, having emerged as regulars in the competition this decade.

While Pots 1 and 2 are decided, gaps still need to be filled in Pots 3 and 4. We know that Feyenoord, Lille, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Villarreal, Galatasaray and Shakhtar Donetsk will occupy the former, while Slavia Prague, Stuttgart, Como and Lens sit in the latter.

As it stands, Serie A outfit Como are the only Champions League debutants in the 2026–27 league phase.

When is the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Draw

The draw for the 2026–27 league phase takes place on Aug. 27—the day after the playoffs conclude.

The automated draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, likely starting at 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

2026–27 Champions League League Phase Projected Pots

*To be confirmed

Pot 1

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Paris Saint-Germain (holders)

France

132.000

Bayern Munich

Germany

147.500

Real Madrid

Spain

144.500

Liverpool

England

130.000

Inter Milan

Italy

127.000

Man City

England

125.500

Arsenal

England

119.000

Barcelona

Spain

113.250

Atlético Madrid

Spain

104.750

Pot 2

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

100.750

Roma

Italy

97.750

Sporting CP

Portugal

84.000

Aston Villa

England

83.000

Porto

Portugal

80.750

Man Utd

England

76.500

Club Brugge

Belgium

75.250

Real Betis

Spain

74.500

PSV Eindhoven

Netherlands

71.250

Pot 3

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Feyenoord

Netherlands

71.000

Lille

France

68.750

Lyon*

France

65.750

Bodø/Glimt*

Norway

64.000

Napoli

Italy

63.000

RB Leipzig

Germany

61.000

Villarreal

Spain

59.000

Shakhtar Donetsk

Ukraine

56.250

Galatasaray

Türkiye

53.500

Pot 4

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Dinamo Zagreb*

Croatia

46.500

Celtic*

Scotland

44.000

Slavia Prague

Czechia

44.000

Slovan Bratislava*

Slovakia

36.000

Stuttgart

Germany

27.500

AEK Athens*

Greece

24.000

Como

Italy

19.989

Lens

France

16.699

AGF*

Denmark

8.421

When is The 2026–27 Champions League Final?

Riyadh Air Metropolitano
The Metropolitano hosts its second Champions League final. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

The two finalists will convene in Madrid for the 2027 Champions League final, with the Spanish capital hosting the competition’s showpiece event for the third time since 2010.

Atlético Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano will stage its second final since opening in 2017, having hosted the drab 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2027.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

Home/Soccer