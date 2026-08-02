2026 Leagues Cup Explainer: What You Need to Know

The Leagues Cup is back, and the 2026 tournament will follow a similar format to the 2025 edition, featuring 36 teams across Liga MX and Major League Soccer, with 18 participants from each of the two domestic leagues.

Unlike past iterations where every club from both leagues competed, the 2026 tournament sees 12 MLS teams absent, as the clubs also balance the U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition that begins on Aug. 4 and crowns a champion Sept. 6.

Which Teams Are in the 2026 Leagues Cup?

MLS Clubs

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

Inter Miami CF

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New York City FC

Orlando City

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Liga MX Clubs

Atlas FC

Atlante FC

Atlético San Luis

Club América

Chivas de Guadalajara

Cruz Azul

FC Juárez

Club Léon

CF Monterrey

Club Necaxa

CF Pachuca

Club Puebla

Pumas UNAM

Club Querétaro

Tigres UANL

Club Tijuana

Toluca FC

Santos Laguna

Click here for the full Leagues Cup 2026 schedule

When Is the 2026 Leagues Cup?

Phase One: Aug. 4 - Aug. 7

Aug. 4 - Aug. 7 Quarterfinals: TBD

TBD Semifinals: TBD

TBD Final and Third Place Match: Sept. 6

How Does the 2026 Leagues Cup Work?

The champion takes home the Leagues Cup trophy. | Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

The 2026 edition of the Leagues Cup will be a split-table competition, featuring an MLS table and a Liga MX table, which leads into a knockout bracket from the quarterfinals through to the championship match and third-place match.

Phase One will feature cross-league competition, with an MLS club facing a Liga MX team in each of three total games per team, earning points toward their respective league tables. Each game will award a traditional three points for a win; however, matches knotted at full time will advance to a penalty shootout, with the winner claiming two points and the loser earning one.

Following the competition of the Phase One matches, the top four clubs in each table advance to the knockout round. With this format, no two teams from the same league can meet until the semifinal.

The Leagues Cup grants three qualification spots for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, one for the champion, runner-up and third-place finisher. The champion secures advancement straight to the round of 16 of that competition.

What’s New in the 2026 Leagues Cup?

MLS teams have dominated Leagues Cup in recent seasons. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The 2026 Leagues Cup looks very similar to the one the Seattle Sounders won in 2025, with one major difference: matches in Mexico. Liga MX clubs will host four games this season, marking the first time since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2019 that games will make their way south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Liga MX Matches in Mexico

Date Fixture Location Stadium Aug. 5, 2026 Deportivo Toluca vs. Seattle Sounders Toluca, Mexico Estadio Nemesio Díez Aug. 11, 2026 Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Nuevo León, Mexico Estadio Universitario Aug. 12, 2026 Deportivo Toluca vs. FC Dallas Toluca, Mexico Estadio Nemesio Díez TBD Club América vs. San Diego FC Mexico City Estadio Azteca

What Happened in 2025?

The 2025 Leagues Cup was one for the history books as the Seattle Sounders claimed their first title with a heated 3–0 win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in front of a record crowd of 69,314 at Lumen Field.

Miami entered the match amid struggling summer form, after falling to Vancouver in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. For a club with massive intentions, it felt like a must-win, especially as Messi had not won a trophy in 2025 for either club or country. Those efforts fell exceptionally short, as Seattle’s Osaze De Rosario and Alex Roldan pushed the Rave Green to victory.

Following the final whistle, both teams got into physical altercations, with Miami striker Luis Suárez appearing to spit at a Seattle staff member. His actions led to a three-game MLS suspension and a six-game Leagues Cup ban, which will see him miss the entire 2026 tournament.

Who Has Won the Leagues Cup in the Past?

Year Champion 2025 Seattle Sounders 2024 Columbus Crew SC 2023 Inter Miami CF 2022 Not played 2021 Club Léon 2020 Cancelled 2019 Cruz Azul

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